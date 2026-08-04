EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE continues strong operating performance in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Elmos Semiconductor SE continues strong operating performance in the first half of 2026



04.08.2026 / 07:38 CET/CEST

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Elmos Semiconductor SE continues strong operating performance in the first half of 2026

Sales increased by more than 15% to 314.5 million Euro – Operating EBIT margin at 24.1% and operating adjusted free cash flow margin at 17.7%, both significantly improved – Full-year guidance confirmed

Leverkusen, August 4, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) successfully continued its profitable growth trajectory in the first half of 2026 and once again showed strong operating performance with significantly improved profitability and cash generation. At 314.5 million Euro, Group sales in the first half of the year were up 15.4% from the prior year (H1 2025: 272.6 million Euro) due to continued strong demand for Elmos’ innovative semiconductor solutions. Operating EBIT increased to 75.8 million Euro in the first half of the year (H1 2025: 55.7 million Euro), significantly exceeding the prior-year figure. The operating EBIT margin reached 24.1% (H1 2025: 20.4%).

Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remained at a low level in the first half of the year, totalling 8.8 million Euro (H1 2025: 18.1 million Euro) or 2.8% of sales (H1 2025: 6.6% of sales). Based on the positive business performance, Elmos continued its successful transformation toward higher cash generation. Operating adjusted free cash flow rose to 55.5 million Euro in the first six months (H1 2025: 22.0 million Euro), representing a 150% increase compared to the prior year.

“Our positive business performance in the first half of the year underlines the strength of our business model. We continue to grow at a very dynamic pace while simultaneously increasing our profitability and continuing our transformation toward sustainably higher cash generation. This demonstrates that our strategic direction and our focus on profitable growth with our innovative semiconductor solutions are very successful,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The ongoing high demand, the launch of important new products, and our very strong project pipeline make us confident for the second half of the year as well. We are therefore confirming our full-year guidance and believe Elmos is excellently positioned to continue its path of profitable growth well beyond 2026,” Dr. Arne Schneider continues.

Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year, Elmos confirms its financial targets for the full year 2026. The company expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points in fiscal year 2026. Based on this positive sales development, an operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% of sales is anticipated. Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level despite the growth and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, cash performance is expected to remain strong with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

Q2/26 Q2/25 Diff. H1/26 H1/25 Diff. Sales 162.0 145.7 11.2% 314.5 272.6 15.4% Gross profit 71.3 60.0 18.9% 142.0 115.0 23.4% in % of sales (Gross margin) 44.0% 41.2% 45.2% 42.2% Research and development 19.4 17.2 13.3% 40.0 34.7 15.0% Operating Income 22.5 29.7 -24.4% 55.5 53.5 3.8% Operating EBIT 39.6 30.1 31.6% 75.8 55.7 36.1% in % of sales (Operating EBIT margin) 24.4% 20.6% 24.1% 20.4% EBIT 27.5 30.1 -8.6% 63.7 55.7 14.4% in % of sales (EBIT margin) 17.0% 20.6% 20.3% 20.4% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests

21.1

27.6

-23.5%

47.3

46.1

2.5% Earnings per share (Euro) 1.23 1.61 -23.5% 2.75 2.69 2.4% Capital expenditures 6.1 4.6 32.5% 8.8 18.1 -51.2% in % of sales 3.8% 3.2% 2.8% 6.6% Operating adjusted free cash flow 14.9 0.5 30.3x 55.5 22.0 2.5x in % of sales 9.2% 0.3% 17.7% 8.1%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 at www.elmos.com

Note on operating performance indicators:

As previously announced in May 2026, due to the almost complete cancellation of the company’s treasury shares, long-term incentive (LTI) stock-based compensation plans will be settled exclusively in cash until further notice. Due to the change in the settlement mechanism, the individual terms of the LTI agreements had to be reevaluated according to IFRS 2 without changing the maximum share allocation or the underlying share-based compensation programs. The resulting IFRS accounting effects from the transition to cash settlement of share-based compensation awards are not recognized in operating results. Cash effects from the cash settlement of share-based compensation commitments are not included in operating adjusted free cash flow. For this reason, the full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow was already changed to purely operating performance indicators in May 2026. Reported EBIT, including the accounting effects resulting from the transition to cash settlement of share-based compensation plans, amounted to 63.7 million Euro in the first half of the year and was thus, despite the one-time effects, also significantly higher than in the prior year. Including the cash settlement effects, reported adjusted free cash flow amounted to 34.5 million Euro and was also significantly higher than the prior-year figure.

Interim report H1 2026

Further information on the second quarter 2026 and the first half-year 2026 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the interim report for the first half-year 2026. This report is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on August 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.