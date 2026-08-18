Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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18.08.2026 14:04:04
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Extraordinary General Meeting elects new members to the Supervisory Board
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Extraordinary General Meeting elects new members to the Supervisory Board
Generational transition on the Supervisory Board complete – Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber elected to the Supervisory Board
Leverkusen, August 18, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its Extraordinary General Meeting virtually today. In total, more than 82% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were approved by a large majority.
Focus of the Extraordinary General Meeting were the elections to the Supervisory Board. The shareholders elected Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber to the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE, effective January 1, 2027, for the remainder of the terms of office of Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer and Dr. Klaus Weyer, who are stepping down at the end of the year. This completes the generational transition on the Supervisory Board that was initiated in February 2026.
In addition, Tobias Weyer, Guido Meyer, Dr. Hans Diekmann, and Dr. Christian Klaiber were already elected to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives for the new term beginning in May 2027. Philipp Halbach was elected as an alternate member. With this early election, Elmos is ensuring continuity and planning certainty for the future work of the Supervisory Board well in advance.
Dr. Hans Diekmann is a partner at the international business law firm A&O Shearman in Düsseldorf and has extensive expertise in corporate and capital markets law as well as in corporate governance. Dr. Christian Klaiber is the managing director of a single-family office, institute manager at the Friedrichshafen Institute for Family Businesses at Zeppelin University, and lecturer in business administration at the Technical University of Munich. He also has many years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, as well as extensive expertise in finance and sustainable corporate development.
The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the 2026 remuneration system of the Management Board presented by the Supervisory Board. The revised system takes into account, in particular, the company’s strategic objectives as well as feedback from investors and proxy advisors regarding market practices and corporate governance.
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About Elmos
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18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2384988
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384988 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Deutsche Bank AG
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