EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board



02.07.2026 / 09:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board

Dr. Klaus Weyer and Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer will step down from their positions effective December 31, 2026.

Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber to be elected to the Supervisory Board at an extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026.

Leverkusen, July 2, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) is completing the generational transition on the Supervisory Board that was announced in February 2026. The company’s founders, Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer (86) and Dr. Klaus Weyer (77), will step down from their positions effective December 31, 2026. Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer will remain Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board for life.

The Supervisory Board is to be complemented at an extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026, with the addition of Dr. Hans Diekmann (65) and Dr. Christian Klaiber (50). Their appointments to the Supervisory Board are intended to become effective on January 1, 2027. Philipp Halbach (50) is designated as an alternate member.

Dr. Hans Diekmann is a partner at the international business law firm A&O Shearman in Düsseldorf. He is one of Germany’s most renowned experts in corporate and capital markets law and has been advising public listed companies, financial institutions, and executive and supervisory board members on governance and capital markets matters for many years.

Dr. Christian Klaiber is the managing director of a single-family office, an institute manager at the Friedrichshafen Institute for Family Businesses at Zeppelin University, and a lecturer in business administration at the Technical University of Munich. He began his professional career at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and spent nearly 15 years in various leadership roles in the automotive industry. He also has many years of experience in the areas of finance and sustainable corporate development.

Philipp Halbach, who has been nominated as an alternate member, is managing partner of the Halbach Group. The internationally active group operates in the fields of medical technology, security printing, and identification solutions.

Together with the current shareholder representatives Tobias Weyer and Guido Meyer, as well as the employee representatives Thomas Lehner and Sven-Olaf Schellenberg, the proposed members of the Supervisory Board combine extensive industry and business experience with proven expertise in financial and capital market matters, corporate governance, and the independent oversight and strategic guidance of companies. The proposed composition uniquely combines industry knowledge, financial expertise, an entrepreneurial perspective, and independent oversight, thereby creating an excellent foundation for Elmos’ long-term and successful development.

“Our company founders, Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer and Dr. Klaus Weyer, are two exceptional individuals who have played a decisive role in shaping the development of our company over more than four decades with great dedication, foresight, and entrepreneurial responsibility. On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both of them for their outstanding dedication and their invaluable contribution to the sustainable and successful development of Elmos. Their advice, experience, and commitment to the company have been and continue to be of tremendous value,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

The notice convening the extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026, will be published in a timely manner. All relevant information, nomination proposals, and documents will be made available to shareholders in a timely manner on the Elmos Semiconductor SE website.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.