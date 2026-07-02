Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
|
02.07.2026 09:42:53
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board
Dr. Klaus Weyer and Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer will step down from their positions effective December 31, 2026.
Dr. Hans Diekmann and Dr. Christian Klaiber to be elected to the Supervisory Board at an extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026.
Leverkusen, July 2, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) is completing the generational transition on the Supervisory Board that was announced in February 2026. The company’s founders, Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer (86) and Dr. Klaus Weyer (77), will step down from their positions effective December 31, 2026. Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer will remain Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board for life.
The Supervisory Board is to be complemented at an extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026, with the addition of Dr. Hans Diekmann (65) and Dr. Christian Klaiber (50). Their appointments to the Supervisory Board are intended to become effective on January 1, 2027. Philipp Halbach (50) is designated as an alternate member.
Dr. Hans Diekmann is a partner at the international business law firm A&O Shearman in Düsseldorf. He is one of Germany’s most renowned experts in corporate and capital markets law and has been advising public listed companies, financial institutions, and executive and supervisory board members on governance and capital markets matters for many years.
Dr. Christian Klaiber is the managing director of a single-family office, an institute manager at the Friedrichshafen Institute for Family Businesses at Zeppelin University, and a lecturer in business administration at the Technical University of Munich. He began his professional career at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and spent nearly 15 years in various leadership roles in the automotive industry. He also has many years of experience in the areas of finance and sustainable corporate development.
Philipp Halbach, who has been nominated as an alternate member, is managing partner of the Halbach Group. The internationally active group operates in the fields of medical technology, security printing, and identification solutions.
Together with the current shareholder representatives Tobias Weyer and Guido Meyer, as well as the employee representatives Thomas Lehner and Sven-Olaf Schellenberg, the proposed members of the Supervisory Board combine extensive industry and business experience with proven expertise in financial and capital market matters, corporate governance, and the independent oversight and strategic guidance of companies. The proposed composition uniquely combines industry knowledge, financial expertise, an entrepreneurial perspective, and independent oversight, thereby creating an excellent foundation for Elmos’ long-term and successful development.
“Our company founders, Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer and Dr. Klaus Weyer, are two exceptional individuals who have played a decisive role in shaping the development of our company over more than four decades with great dedication, foresight, and entrepreneurial responsibility. On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both of them for their outstanding dedication and their invaluable contribution to the sustainable and successful development of Elmos. Their advice, experience, and commitment to the company have been and continue to be of tremendous value,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
The notice convening the extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2026, will be published in a timely manner. All relevant information, nomination proposals, and documents will be made available to shareholders in a timely manner on the Elmos Semiconductor SE website.
Contact
About Elmos
Note
02.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2358842
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2358842 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
|
17:58
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen MDAX zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09:42
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generationenwechsel im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
09:42
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational transition on the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
30.06.26
|EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.06.26
|EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
30.06.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)