Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

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WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

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05.05.2026 07:46:03

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised

05.05.2026 / 07:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised

Sales increase to 152.5 million Euro in the first quarter, up 20.2% year-on-year, EBIT margin improves to 23.8% and adjusted free cash flow reaches a strong 26.7% of sales

Leverkusen, May 5, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has, as expected, started the new year with very positive results. Following the end of inventory adjustments in the automotive semiconductor market, customer orders have increased noticeably once again. Sales reached 152.5 million Euro in the first quarter, growing by 20.2% and significantly exceeding the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 36.2 million Euro (Q1 2025: 25.6 million Euro). Accordingly, the EBIT margin exceeded the previous year’s level at 23.8% (Q1 2025: 20.2%). In addition to higher sales and the success of cost optimization and efficiency programs on the one hand, the first-quarter results were also influenced by cost increases for materials and supplier services. After the first three months, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses amounted to only 2.7 million Euro or 1.8% of sales (Q1 2025: 13.5 million Euro or 10.6% of sales). Due to the low investments and the reduction of working capital, adjusted free cash flow reached 40.7 million Euro in the first quarter or 26.7% of sales (Q1 2025: 21.5 million Euro or 17.0% of sales).

“Elmos has made an excellent start to the new year. We delivered strong results in terms of sales, EBIT, and especially cash flow, significantly exceeding last year’s figures. We are raising our already optimistic outlook in light of this very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for our semiconductor solutions,“ explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The market for analog mixed-signal semiconductors will continue to offer innovative and agile companies like Elmos significant growth opportunities in the future, driven by the increasing use of intelligent electronics in modern vehicles and adjacent fields,” Dr. Schneider continues.

For the remaining months of the year, the company anticipates ongoing volatile geopolitical conditions. Furthermore, partial capacity constraints regarding 8-inch wafers and manufacturing service providers cannot be ruled out in the coming months due to the ongoing AI boom.

As reported in the ad hoc announcement on May 4, 2026, the company has raised its guidance for the 2026 fiscal year based on the very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for Elmos products. The company now expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points (previously:  11% ± 3 percentage points). Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an improved operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% (previously: 24% ± 2 percentage points) of sales is now anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales as before. In addition, an even stronger cash performance is expected with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points (previously: more than 17%) of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD. Due to the planned almost complete cancellation of the company's treasury shares, stock-based compensation will be settled in cash until further notice. The resulting accounting effects will not be recognized in operating results. The full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow will be based solely on operating performance indicators.

Overview of the financial figures
Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

        Q1/26 Q1/25 Diff.
Sales       152.5 126.9 20.2%
Gross profit       70.7 55.1 28.4%
Gross margin in % of sales       46.4% 43.4%  
Research and development       20.5 17.6 16.7%
Operating Income       33.1 23.8 39.0%
EBIT       36.2 25.6 41.3%
EBIT margin in % of sales       23.8% 20.2%  
Consolidated net income
after non-controlling interests		       26.2
18.5		 41.2%
Basic earnings per share (Euro)       1.52 1.08 40.7%
Capital expenditures       2.7 13.5 -79.9%
Capital expenditures in % of sales       1.8% 10.6%  
Adjusted free cash flow       40.7 21.5 89.0%
Adjusted free cash flow in % of sales       26.7% 17.0%  

 Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 at www.elmos.com

Quarterly statement Q1 2026
Further information on the first quarter 2026 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q1 2026. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321036

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321036  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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