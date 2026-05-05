Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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05.05.2026 07:46:03
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised
Sales increase to 152.5 million Euro in the first quarter, up 20.2% year-on-year, EBIT margin improves to 23.8% and adjusted free cash flow reaches a strong 26.7% of sales
Leverkusen, May 5, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has, as expected, started the new year with very positive results. Following the end of inventory adjustments in the automotive semiconductor market, customer orders have increased noticeably once again. Sales reached 152.5 million Euro in the first quarter, growing by 20.2% and significantly exceeding the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 36.2 million Euro (Q1 2025: 25.6 million Euro). Accordingly, the EBIT margin exceeded the previous year’s level at 23.8% (Q1 2025: 20.2%). In addition to higher sales and the success of cost optimization and efficiency programs on the one hand, the first-quarter results were also influenced by cost increases for materials and supplier services. After the first three months, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses amounted to only 2.7 million Euro or 1.8% of sales (Q1 2025: 13.5 million Euro or 10.6% of sales). Due to the low investments and the reduction of working capital, adjusted free cash flow reached 40.7 million Euro in the first quarter or 26.7% of sales (Q1 2025: 21.5 million Euro or 17.0% of sales).
“Elmos has made an excellent start to the new year. We delivered strong results in terms of sales, EBIT, and especially cash flow, significantly exceeding last year’s figures. We are raising our already optimistic outlook in light of this very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for our semiconductor solutions,“ explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The market for analog mixed-signal semiconductors will continue to offer innovative and agile companies like Elmos significant growth opportunities in the future, driven by the increasing use of intelligent electronics in modern vehicles and adjacent fields,” Dr. Schneider continues.
For the remaining months of the year, the company anticipates ongoing volatile geopolitical conditions. Furthermore, partial capacity constraints regarding 8-inch wafers and manufacturing service providers cannot be ruled out in the coming months due to the ongoing AI boom.
As reported in the ad hoc announcement on May 4, 2026, the company has raised its guidance for the 2026 fiscal year based on the very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for Elmos products. The company now expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points (previously: 11% ± 3 percentage points). Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an improved operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% (previously: 24% ± 2 percentage points) of sales is now anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales as before. In addition, an even stronger cash performance is expected with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points (previously: more than 17%) of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD. Due to the planned almost complete cancellation of the company's treasury shares, stock-based compensation will be settled in cash until further notice. The resulting accounting effects will not be recognized in operating results. The full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow will be based solely on operating performance indicators.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Quarterly statement Q1 2026
Contact
About Elmos
Note
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321036 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
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07:46
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Eindrucksvoller Start in das Jahr 2026 – Prognose angehoben (EQS Group)
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07:46
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Impressive start to year 2026 – guidance raised (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026 (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2026 angehoben (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|TecDAX-Wert Elmos Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Elmos Semiconductor von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Elmos Semiconductor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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30.04.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
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Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor
|30.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|183,40
|-0,22%
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