EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: New sales record in 2025 with outstanding cash performance – Strong outlook for 2026
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Elmos Semiconductor SE: New sales record in 2025 with outstanding cash performance – Strong outlook for 2026
Group sales of 582.6 million Euro with 11.4% free cash flow margin achieved in 2025
Sales growth of 11% expected in 2026 with 24% EBIT margin and more than 17% free cash flow margin
Sales target for 2030 of 1 billion Euro confirmed – Free cash flow target raised
Leverkusen, February 24, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) once again impressively demonstrated its operational performance in the 2025 fiscal year. Despite inventory reductions in the automotive semiconductor market – especially in the first half of the year – and exchange rate effects, Elmos increased Group sales to a new record level, secured its operating profitability, and significantly improved its cash performance.
Fiscal year 2025
According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the Elmos Group generated sales of 582.6 million Euro in fiscal year 2025, which was 0.3% above the record level of the previous year (2024: 581.1 million Euro). While the market environment was characterized by subdued customer demand, particularly in the first half of the year, real order volumes returned increasingly over the course of the year. Sales were also influenced by exchange rate effects. If the USD exchange rate had remained unchanged, growth would have been around 2.5%. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were within the communicated guidance range at 127.1 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 21.8% of sales. The negative impact of raw material prices, exchange rate effects, and special costs was partially offset by operational measures and the cost optimization program.
As expected, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses, were significantly lower than in the previous year (2024: 44.3 million Euro or 7.6% of sales) at 33.6 million Euro. At 5.8% of sales, the CAPEX ratio was at the lower end of the guidance range.
Adjusted free cash flow developed particularly well, improving significantly in fiscal year 2025 to 66.3 million Euro or 11.4% of sales. The consistent focus on sustainable cash generation through the implementation of efficiency and optimization measures for investments and inventories as well as a lower tax burden are having an impressive impact.
Based on the positive business development and the significantly improved free cash flow, Elmos has further developed its capital allocation strategy and will propose a 50% higher dividend for fiscal year 2025 of 1.50 Euro (Previous year: 1.00 Euro) to the Annual General Meeting. In addition, at the beginning of the month, the company approved a share buyback program via the stock exchange in the amount of 10 million Euro. This increases the total distribution planned for the 2025 fiscal year at around 36 million Euro by more than 100% compared to the previous year.
“In 2025, Elmos once again impressively demonstrated its resilience and operational strength, significantly outperforming its direct competitors. These successes are the result of the exceptional commitment and strong solidarity of our employees,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “As an agile fabless company with innovative products, significantly improved cash generation, and attractive capital allocation, Elmos is excellently positioned to participate in the structural growth trends of our markets in the long term and to further increase the value of the company sustainably.”
Outlook for fiscal year 2026
For the current fiscal year 2026, Elmos anticipates a return to structural growth. The company expects sales growth of 11% ± 3 percentage points. Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an attractive EBIT margin of 24% ± 2 percentage points of sales is anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, significantly stronger cash performance is expected. The company anticipates adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
Mid-term targets until 2030
The mid-term targets announced by Elmos at the Capital Markets Day 2024 are confirmed and, for some, raised. The profitable growth trajectory is expected to continue over the medium term. Elmos is aiming for annual Group sales of around 1 billion Euro with an EBIT margin of around 25% by 2030. Due to the success of measures to optimize machine utilization and reduce testing times, less investment in new testing equipment will be required in the future. As a result, the mid-term target for capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses has been adjusted from less than 10% of sales to around 6%. Due to the reduction in the CAPEX ratio and further optimizations, particularly in working capital and the tax burden, a new target for adjusted free cash flow of around 17% of sales has been set.
Overview of selected, preliminary and unaudited financial figures
For better comparability, the previous year's figures are presented excluding special effects (sale of wafer fab and cost optimization programs). Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2025 Annual Report on March 19, 2026.
Definitions of selected financial indicators
