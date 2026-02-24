EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: New sales record in 2025 with outstanding cash performance – Strong outlook for 2026

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Elmos Semiconductor SE: New sales record in 2025 with outstanding cash performance – Strong outlook for 2026



24.02.2026 / 07:43 CET/CEST

Elmos Semiconductor SE: New sales record in 2025 with outstanding cash performance – Strong outlook for 2026

Group sales of 582.6 million Euro with 11.4% free cash flow margin achieved in 2025

Sales growth of 11% expected in 2026 with 24% EBIT margin and more than 17% free cash flow margin

Sales target for 2030 of 1 billion Euro confirmed – Free cash flow target raised

Leverkusen, February 24, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) once again impressively demonstrated its operational performance in the 2025 fiscal year. Despite inventory reductions in the automotive semiconductor market – especially in the first half of the year – and exchange rate effects, Elmos increased Group sales to a new record level, secured its operating profitability, and significantly improved its cash performance.

Fiscal year 2025

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the Elmos Group generated sales of 582.6 million Euro in fiscal year 2025, which was 0.3% above the record level of the previous year (2024: 581.1 million Euro). While the market environment was characterized by subdued customer demand, particularly in the first half of the year, real order volumes returned increasingly over the course of the year. Sales were also influenced by exchange rate effects. If the USD exchange rate had remained unchanged, growth would have been around 2.5%. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were within the communicated guidance range at 127.1 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 21.8% of sales. The negative impact of raw material prices, exchange rate effects, and special costs was partially offset by operational measures and the cost optimization program.

As expected, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses, were significantly lower than in the previous year (2024: 44.3 million Euro or 7.6% of sales) at 33.6 million Euro. At 5.8% of sales, the CAPEX ratio was at the lower end of the guidance range.

Adjusted free cash flow developed particularly well, improving significantly in fiscal year 2025 to 66.3 million Euro or 11.4% of sales. The consistent focus on sustainable cash generation through the implementation of efficiency and optimization measures for investments and inventories as well as a lower tax burden are having an impressive impact.

Based on the positive business development and the significantly improved free cash flow, Elmos has further developed its capital allocation strategy and will propose a 50% higher dividend for fiscal year 2025 of 1.50 Euro (Previous year: 1.00 Euro) to the Annual General Meeting. In addition, at the beginning of the month, the company approved a share buyback program via the stock exchange in the amount of 10 million Euro. This increases the total distribution planned for the 2025 fiscal year at around 36 million Euro by more than 100% compared to the previous year.

“In 2025, Elmos once again impressively demonstrated its resilience and operational strength, significantly outperforming its direct competitors. These successes are the result of the exceptional commitment and strong solidarity of our employees,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “As an agile fabless company with innovative products, significantly improved cash generation, and attractive capital allocation, Elmos is excellently positioned to participate in the structural growth trends of our markets in the long term and to further increase the value of the company sustainably.”

Outlook for fiscal year 2026

For the current fiscal year 2026, Elmos anticipates a return to structural growth. The company expects sales growth of 11% ± 3 percentage points. Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an attractive EBIT margin of 24% ± 2 percentage points of sales is anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, significantly stronger cash performance is expected. The company anticipates adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Mid-term targets until 2030

The mid-term targets announced by Elmos at the Capital Markets Day 2024 are confirmed and, for some, raised. The profitable growth trajectory is expected to continue over the medium term. Elmos is aiming for annual Group sales of around 1 billion Euro with an EBIT margin of around 25% by 2030. Due to the success of measures to optimize machine utilization and reduce testing times, less investment in new testing equipment will be required in the future. As a result, the mid-term target for capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses has been adjusted from less than 10% of sales to around 6%. Due to the reduction in the CAPEX ratio and further optimizations, particularly in working capital and the tax burden, a new target for adjusted free cash flow of around 17% of sales has been set.

Overview of selected, preliminary and unaudited financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

2025 2024 Diff. Q4/25 Q4/24 Diff. Sales 582.6 581.1 0.3% 169.3 145.7 16.2% Gross profit 246.4 254.5 -3.2% 70.0 54.1 29.4% Gross margin in % 42.3% 43.8% 41.4% 37.1% Research and development 62.3 59.1 5.5% 13.4 13.2 1.2% Operating Income 125.3 138.6 -9.6% 39.6 26.2 50.9% EBIT 127.1 145.81 -12.8% 39.7 36.21 9.8% EBIT margin in % 21.8% 25.1%1 23.4% 24.8%1 Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests 101.1

101.91 -0.7% 31.4

27.51 14.2% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 5.88 5.951 -1.1% 1.82 1.601 13.6% Capital expenditures2 33.6 44.3 -24.2% 9.6 3.8 2.6x Capital expenditures2 in % of sales 5.8% 7.6% 5.7% 2.6% Adjusted free cash flow3 66.3 -50.31 n/a 11.8 -48.61 n/a Adjusted free cash flow3 in % of sales 11.4% -8.7%1 7.0% -33.4%1

For better comparability, the previous year's figures are presented excluding special effects (sale of wafer fab and cost optimization programs). Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2025 Annual Report on March 19, 2026.

Definitions of selected financial indicators

1 Operating: Without special effects (sale of the wafer fab and cost optimization programs)

2 Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

3 Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2024 at www.elmos.com

Analysts’ conference call and webcast

Elmos will host a conference call and webcast (in English) for analysts and investors on February 24, 2026 at 10:00 (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Elmos Capital Markets Day 2026

Elmos will also hold a virtual Capital Markets Day (CMD) on February 24, 2026, at 14:30 (CET). The presentation for the Elmos CMD 2026 will be available on the website on February 24, 2026.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

