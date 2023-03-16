|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2022 Annual Report
Preliminary financial figures and forecast confirmed - dividend proposal raised to 0.75 Euro per share
Dortmund, March 16, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2022. The preliminary financials and the forecast from mid-February are confirmed in full.
Based on the very positive business and earnings development in the past fiscal year the supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023, a 15.4% higher dividend compared to the previous year, meaning 0.75 Euro per share (Previous year: 0.65 Euro per share).
Elmos once again succeeded in fiscal year 2022 in significantly exceeding the already strong performance of the previous year by achieving new records in sales, profitability, and new design wins. We also want our shareholders to participate appropriately in this very successful development. We are therefore increasing the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to 0.75 Euro per share, while simultaneously maintaining the financial flexibility required for the Companys further strategic development, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
Based on the current order book and available capacities, Elmos still expects to generate sales of more than 560 million Euro in fiscal year 2023 (an increase of at least 25% year on year) and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The expansion of testing capacities in Asia will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the continued high level of investments and R&D expenses for future growth, the company expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 at the level of the previous year (14.9 million Euro) ± 10 million Euro. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD.
The Elmos 2022 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).
