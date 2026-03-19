Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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19.03.2026 08:48:23
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2025 Annual Report
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2025 Annual Report
Preliminary financial figures of 2025 and guidance for 2026 confirmed
Leverkusen, March 19, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2025. The preliminary financials and the guidance from February 24, 2026 are fully confirmed.
Besides its financial and strategic successes, Elmos also made significant progress in achieving its ambitious climate targets as part of its sustainability strategy in the year 2025. As planned, greenhouse gas emissions for its own activities, i.e. Scope 1 and 2, were reduced by more than 30% in 2025 compared to the base year 2022. For the current year 2026 Elmos plans to reduce these emissions by 40% compared to the base year 2022. In the long term, the company aims to achieve complete climate neutrality in its own activities by 2035. The comprehensive sustainability reporting in the annual report continues to be based on the reporting standards of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
The full-year guidance from February 24, 2026 is fully confirmed. For the current fiscal year 2026, Elmos anticipates a return to structural growth. The company expects sales growth of 11% ± 3 percentage points. Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an attractive EBIT margin of 24% ± 2 percentage points of sales is anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, significantly stronger cash performance is expected. The company anticipates adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
Management and Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE will propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, which corresponds to an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.
The Elmos 2025 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here). With the publication of the Annual Report, the comprehensive information on sustainability at Elmos has also been updated and is available on our sustainability website (here).
Overview of the financial figures
For better comparability, the previous year's figures are presented excluding special effects (sale of wafer fab and cost optimization programs).
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Contact
About Elmos
Note
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2294134 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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