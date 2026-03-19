EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2025 Annual Report

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2025 Annual Report



19.03.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2025 Annual Report

Preliminary financial figures of 2025 and guidance for 2026 confirmed

Leverkusen, March 19, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2025. The preliminary financials and the guidance from February 24, 2026 are fully confirmed.

Besides its financial and strategic successes, Elmos also made significant progress in achieving its ambitious climate targets as part of its sustainability strategy in the year 2025. As planned, greenhouse gas emissions for its own activities, i.e. Scope 1 and 2, were reduced by more than 30% in 2025 compared to the base year 2022. For the current year 2026 Elmos plans to reduce these emissions by 40% compared to the base year 2022. In the long term, the company aims to achieve complete climate neutrality in its own activities by 2035. The comprehensive sustainability reporting in the annual report continues to be based on the reporting standards of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The full-year guidance from February 24, 2026 is fully confirmed. For the current fiscal year 2026, Elmos anticipates a return to structural growth. The company expects sales growth of 11% ± 3 percentage points. Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an attractive EBIT margin of 24% ± 2 percentage points of sales is anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, significantly stronger cash performance is expected. The company anticipates adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Management and Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE will propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, which corresponds to an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.

The Elmos 2025 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here). With the publication of the Annual Report, the comprehensive information on sustainability at Elmos has also been updated and is available on our sustainability website (here).

Overview of the financial figures

The preliminary financial figures from February 24, 2026 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

2025 2024 Diff. Q4/25 Q4/24 Diff. Sales 582.6 581.1 0.3% 169.3 145.7 16.2% Gross profit 246.4 254.5 -3.2% 70.0 54.1 29.4% Gross margin in % 42.3% 43.8% 41.4% 37.1% Research and development 62.3 59.1 5.5% 13.4 13.2 1.2% Operating Income 125.3 138.6 -9.6% 39.6 26.2 50.9% EBIT 127.1 145.81 -12.8% 39.7 36.21 9.8% EBIT margin in % 21.8% 25.1%1 23.4% 24.8%1 Consolidated net income after

non-controlling interests 101.1

101.91 -0.7% 31.4

27.51 14.2% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 5.88 5.951 -1.1% 1.82 1.601 13.6% Capital expenditures2 33.6 44.3 -24.2% 9.6 3.8 2.6x Capital expenditures2 in % of sales 5.8% 7.6% 5.7% 2.6% Adjusted free cash flow3 66.3 -50.31 n/a 11.8 -48.61 n/a Adjusted free cash flow3 in % of sales 11.4% -8.7%1 7.0% -33.4%1

For better comparability, the previous year's figures are presented excluding special effects (sale of wafer fab and cost optimization programs).

Definitions of selected financial indicators

1 Operating: Without special effects (sale of the wafer fab and cost optimization programs)

2 Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

3 Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 at www.elmos.com

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.