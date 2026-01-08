EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE receives B score and thus achieves Management Level in CDP sustainability rating

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

Elmos Semiconductor SE receives B score and thus achieves Management Level in CDP sustainability rating



08.01.2026

Elmos Semiconductor SE receives B score and thus achieves Management Level in CDP sustainability rating

Leverkusen, January 8, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has for the first time received a B score in the Climate Change category from CDP, the world's largest database for environmental information, and thereby moved up from the Awareness Level to the Management Level. Elmos also reports in the Water Security category, in which it also achieved a B score and thereby reached the Management Level. CDP awards the Management Level to companies that take coordinated action on environmental issues.

“Last year, we were able to make improvements in numerous ESG and sustainability ratings. We are very pleased about this latest recognition of our sustainability efforts,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that has established a worldwide system for the disclosure of environmental information primarily for companies and cities. By disclosing their sustainability activities to CDP, companies can measure and understand their environmental risks, opportunities, and impacts. Elmos has been reporting to CDP since 2022 and has continuously improved its score since then.

Further information on sustainability at Elmos can be found on our sustainability website at the following link: www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/company/sustainability

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.