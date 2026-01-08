EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE receives B score and thus achieves Management Level in CDP sustainability rating

Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
Leverkusen, January 8, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has for the first time received a B score in the Climate Change category from CDP, the world's largest database for environmental information, and thereby moved up from the Awareness Level to the Management Level. Elmos also reports in the Water Security category, in which it also achieved a B score and thereby reached the Management Level. CDP awards the Management Level to companies that take coordinated action on environmental issues.
“Last year, we were able to make improvements in numerous ESG and sustainability ratings. We are very pleased about this latest recognition of our sustainability efforts,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
CDP is a global non-profit organization that has established a worldwide system for the disclosure of environmental information primarily for companies and cities. By disclosing their sustainability activities to CDP, companies can measure and understand their environmental risks, opportunities, and impacts. Elmos has been reporting to CDP since 2022 and has continuously improved its score since then.
Further information on sustainability at Elmos can be found on our sustainability website at the following link: www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/company/sustainability
