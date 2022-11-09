|
09.11.2022 16:10:03
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex prohibited
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Decision by the Federal Cabinet with negative consequences for semiconductor production in Germany
Dortmund, November 9, 2022: In its meeting today, the German Federal Cabinet prohibited the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. Due to the prohibition, the sale of the wafer fab cannot be completed.
The companies involved, Elmos and Silex, regret this decision. The transfer of new micromechanics technologies (MEMS) from Sweden and significant investments in the Dortmund location would have strengthened semiconductor production in Germany.
Silex filed the planned transaction with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in January 2022. Since then, Silex and Elmos have been in close contact with representatives of the Ministry. After an intense review process lasting about 10 months, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action indicated to the parties involved an approval subject to conditions and submitted a draft version of the approval.
The prohibition that has now been announced was decided upon immediately before the end of the review period and without granting Silex and Elmos the required hearing.
Elmos will carefully analyze the decision received, also with regard to whether there is a material violation of the parties' rights, and decide whether to take legal action.
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
09.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1483205
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1483205 09.11.2022 CET/CEST
