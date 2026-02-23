Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 08:22:15

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Share buyback program to start as announced on February 24, 2026

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Share buyback program to start as announced on February 24, 2026

23.02.2026 / 08:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Share buyback program to start as announced on February 24, 2026

Leverkusen, February 23, 2026: The share buyback program announced by Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) on February 4, 2026 will start as scheduled on February 24, 2026, following the publication of the preliminary 2025 financial results.

In early February, the Management Board and Supervisory Board resolved, as part of the further development of the company’s distribution policy, to initiate a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 10.0 million Euro (excluding transaction costs). The buyback will be executed via the stock exchange in the period from February 24, 2026 to March 31, 2026.

The objective of the program is, within the framework of an attractive capital allocation strategy and in combination with the proposed 50% dividend increase for fiscal year 2025, to return a substantial portion of the net cash position to shareholders.

With the share buyback and the dividend increase, Elmos underlines its commitment to ensuring that shareholders participate appropriately and consistently in the company’s success.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


23.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2279600

 
End of News EQS News Service

2279600  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

mehr Analysen
05.02.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
03.02.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
23.01.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.11.25 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
05.11.25 Elmos Semiconductor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elmos Semiconductor 125,80 -0,63% Elmos Semiconductor

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Hang Seng stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag schwächer tendieren. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentiert sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen