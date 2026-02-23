Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
|
23.02.2026 08:22:15
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Share buyback program to start as announced on February 24, 2026
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Share buyback program to start as announced on February 24, 2026
Leverkusen, February 23, 2026: The share buyback program announced by Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) on February 4, 2026 will start as scheduled on February 24, 2026, following the publication of the preliminary 2025 financial results.
In early February, the Management Board and Supervisory Board resolved, as part of the further development of the company’s distribution policy, to initiate a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 10.0 million Euro (excluding transaction costs). The buyback will be executed via the stock exchange in the period from February 24, 2026 to March 31, 2026.
The objective of the program is, within the framework of an attractive capital allocation strategy and in combination with the proposed 50% dividend increase for fiscal year 2025, to return a substantial portion of the net cash position to shareholders.
With the share buyback and the dividend increase, Elmos underlines its commitment to ensuring that shareholders participate appropriately and consistently in the company’s success.
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor
|05.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.02.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.01.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.11.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
