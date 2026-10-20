Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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20.10.2026 09:47:13
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich
We enable what matters – IC-innovations for secure, smart, and connected applications
Leverkusen, October 20, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) will be showcasing innovative IC solutions for automotive and industrial electronics at electronica in Munich (Hall C3, Booth 141) from November 10 to 13, 2026. Under the motto “We enable what matters,” the focus will be on applications that enhance safety, efficiency, and comfort – ranging from intelligent lighting and motor control to reliable environment detection and secure data communication. Elmos will also show for the first time how proven automotive technologies can unlock new possibilities in humanoid robotics.
We measure what matters: Reliable environment detection for greater safety
Ultrasonic distance measurement supports driver-assistance systems all around the vehicle – from parking to automated driving. Elmos solutions detect obstacles and measure distances with precision. It makes safe parking and maneuvering possible and enables reliable 360-degree environment detection for assisted or autonomous driving.
We sense what matters: Precise sensing as the foundation of modern vehicle functions
Elmos sensor ICs measure and process key parameters such as pressure, temperature, rain, and light. The integrated signal processing filters out interference and provides reliable data for vehicle control. As a result, these solutions support safety-critical applications, such as braking systems, as well as battery management, climate control, and environment detection.
We illuminate what matters: Smart lighting for safety and design
Elmos ICs dynamically control LEDs and enable lighting features that improve visibility on the road, facilitate communication with other drivers, and allow for customized lighting concepts both inside and outside the vehicle. High integration and flexible interfaces lay the foundation for compact and high-performance lighting systems.
We control what matters: Comfort and efficiency through precise motion
Many vehicle functions rely on small electrical motors that move fans, pumps, valves, or air flaps. Elmos motor control ICs control these actuators precisely, quietly, and efficiently – in both traditional 12-volt systems and modern 48-volt architectures. They regulate speed and power and also enable the exact positioning of moving components. This enhances comfort and energy efficiency while supporting thermal management.
We protect what matters: Safety for power, data, and passengers
The Elmos portfolio includes solutions for functional safety, secure communication, and hardware-based cybersecurity. To enable smart power distribution in vehicles, Elmos develops eFuse solutions that monitor and precisely control the power supply to individual consumers. Elmos airbag solutions also ensure reliable airbag deployment, thereby helping to protect passengers. In addition, the Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) – winner of the 2026 German Innovation Award – generates truly random numbers based on quantum mechanical effects, thereby providing a crucial foundation for secure cryptographic encryption in automotive, industrial, and IoT applications.
Proven in automotive. Ready for robotics.
Humanoid robotics opens up a new growth area for Elmos. Like vehicles, robots require precise motion control, reliable sensors, and secure power and data distribution. Across the robotics architecture, Elmos already identifies more than 120 potential IC applications in the areas of motion, sensing, power, and connectivity. Building on its decades of automotive experience and existing systems expertise, Elmos can transfer proven technologies to new robotic applications.
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About Elmos
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20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2418686
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418686 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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20.10.26
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE zeigt innovative IC-Lösungen auf der electronica 2026 in München (EQS Group)
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20.10.26
|EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE shows innovative IC-solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor
|22.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.09.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Elmos Semiconductor
|129,00
|-0,92%
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