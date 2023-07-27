|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful business performance continues in second quarter
Sales of 136.0 million Euro and EBIT margin of 25.1% in Q2 2023 underline profitable growth trajectory
Dortmund, July 27, 2023: With sales of 136.0 million Euro, Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) finished the second quarter of 2023 very successfully with its tenth consecutive quarter of record sales. Thanks to the sustained high demand for Elmos semiconductors in all product segments, quarterly sales once again increased significantly by 30.2 million Euro, or 28.6%, year on year (Q2 2022: 105.8 million Euro). With new product launches, the dynamic sales performance is expected to continue in the second half of 2023. Due to the strong growth, EBIT rose to 34.1 million Euro (Q2 2022: 25.2 million Euro) in the second quarter of 2023 despite inflation-related cost increases. At 25.1% (Q2 2022: 23.8%), the EBIT margin in Q2 2023 was in line with expectations.
We have succeeded in setting a new record for quarterly sales for the tenth time in a row and aim to continue the successful growth strategy going forward, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Our innovative product portfolio offers excellent conditions for doing so.
With capital expenditures of 42.4 million Euro (Q2 2022: 19.9 million Euro), the expansion of manufacturing capacities in the testing area was accelerated significantly in the second quarter of 2023. As a result of the extensive investments in the future and higher working capital for the preparation of the planned product launches, adjusted free cash flow totaled -36.7 million Euro in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2022: -0.5 million Euro).
The current guidance for fiscal year 2023 as of June 28, 2023 remains unchanged. The Company anticipates sales of more than 560 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales for the full year 2023. Capital expenditures are expected at 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. As a result, Elmos expects a negative operating adjusted free cash flow in 2023.
