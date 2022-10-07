Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.10.2022 08:19:55

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful collaboration between Elmos and foundry partner Samsung Foundry first series products already available

07.10.2022 / 08:19 CET/CEST
Dortmund, October 7, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year. The scaled technology nodes enable cost-efficient design of Elmos ICs for a wide range of automotive use cases, as the number of digital functions in cars continues to grow. Elmos already holds a leading role in key automotive fields, with its innovative semiconductor solutions making mobility more comfortable, safer, and more sustainable for everyone.

For Samsung and Elmos, collaboration on wafer production is an important strategic development step in relation to state-of-the-art process technologies for automotive manufacturers. The partnership with Samsung is a further addition to Elmos foundry portfolio. It guarantees access to state-of-the-art technologies for future growth.

The partnership with Samsung Foundry that began in 2019 is an important element in Elmos new fabless strategy, says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Samsungs advanced 130nm BCD platform, which is certified for the automotive market and includes an embedded flash solution, is an outstanding process technology.

Close collaboration was the key strength of our partnership that allowed us to qualify automotive products and start mass production in record time, said Jason Shin, executive vice president of Foundry Sales Team at Samsung Foundry. We are confident that our mutual success will be the foundation for future innovations that further enhances our partnership.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-23175497000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

About Samsung
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


