|
07.10.2022 08:19:55
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful collaboration between Elmos and foundry partner Samsung Foundry first series products already available
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Dortmund, October 7, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) began successfully procuring its first 130nm products from new foundry partner Samsung Foundry and moved into series production at the midway point of the year. The scaled technology nodes enable cost-efficient design of Elmos ICs for a wide range of automotive use cases, as the number of digital functions in cars continues to grow. Elmos already holds a leading role in key automotive fields, with its innovative semiconductor solutions making mobility more comfortable, safer, and more sustainable for everyone.
For Samsung and Elmos, collaboration on wafer production is an important strategic development step in relation to state-of-the-art process technologies for automotive manufacturers. The partnership with Samsung is a further addition to Elmos foundry portfolio. It guarantees access to state-of-the-art technologies for future growth.
The partnership with Samsung Foundry that began in 2019 is an important element in Elmos new fabless strategy, says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Samsungs advanced 130nm BCD platform, which is certified for the automotive market and includes an embedded flash solution, is an outstanding process technology.
Close collaboration was the key strength of our partnership that allowed us to qualify automotive products and start mass production in record time, said Jason Shin, executive vice president of Foundry Sales Team at Samsung Foundry. We are confident that our mutual success will be the foundation for future innovations that further enhances our partnership.
Contact
About Elmos
About Samsung
07.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1458777
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1458777 07.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!