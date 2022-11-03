|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful third quarter 2022 with a significant increase in sales and profitability
Guidance for 2022 raised: Sales of more than 440 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 23% ± 2 percentage points expected
Dortmund, November 3, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2022 despite difficult macroeconomic conditions. Sales increased by 48.0% year on year in the third quarter of 2022 to 119.6 million Euro (Q3 2021: 80.8 million Euro). While the gross margin remained stable at 45.1%, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly to 29.8 million Euro due to the companys high revenue growth (Q3 2021: 13.6 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved accordingly to 24.9% (Q3 2021: 16.8%).
The expansion of test operations continued as planned in the third quarter of 2022, paving the way for future growth. Capital expenditures totaled 21.0 million Euro (17.6% of sales). Adjusted free cash flow stood at -8.7 million Euro in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2021: 2.7 million Euro) due to the level of capital expenditures, higher working capital, and tax payments.
In a challenging environment, we performed extremely well in the third quarter of 2022 and have raised our full-year guidance. The continued high demand for Elmos ICs is an excellent basis for our business going forward, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Despite the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, the market for automotive semiconductors is set for considerable growth due to the increasing electrification of all vehicle systems and functions. Our innovative solutions will enable us to benefit from these structural developments over the long term.
The company now expects sales of more than 440 million Euro for full-year 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its business in the first nine months of 2022 and the continued encouraging order situation. The operating EBIT margin is now expected to be 23% ± 2 percentage points. This does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. Capital expenditures will remain around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company is still forecasting a positive operating adjusted free cash flow exceeding the prior-year figure (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.00 EUR/USD.
