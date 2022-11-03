EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful third quarter 2022 with a significant increase in sales and profitability

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful third quarter 2022 with a significant increase in sales and profitability



03.11.2022 / 07:09 CET/CEST

Guidance for 2022 raised: Sales of more than 440 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 23% ± 2 percentage points expected

Dortmund, November 3, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2022 despite difficult macroeconomic conditions. Sales increased by 48.0% year on year in the third quarter of 2022 to 119.6 million Euro (Q3 2021: 80.8 million Euro). While the gross margin remained stable at 45.1%, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly to 29.8 million Euro due to the companys high revenue growth (Q3 2021: 13.6 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved accordingly to 24.9% (Q3 2021: 16.8%).

The expansion of test operations continued as planned in the third quarter of 2022, paving the way for future growth. Capital expenditures totaled 21.0 million Euro (17.6% of sales). Adjusted free cash flow stood at -8.7 million Euro in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2021: 2.7 million Euro) due to the level of capital expenditures, higher working capital, and tax payments.

In a challenging environment, we performed extremely well in the third quarter of 2022 and have raised our full-year guidance. The continued high demand for Elmos ICs is an excellent basis for our business going forward, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Despite the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, the market for automotive semiconductors is set for considerable growth due to the increasing electrification of all vehicle systems and functions. Our innovative solutions will enable us to benefit from these structural developments over the long term.

The company now expects sales of more than 440 million Euro for full-year 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its business in the first nine months of 2022 and the continued encouraging order situation. The operating EBIT margin is now expected to be 23% ± 2 percentage points. This does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. Capital expenditures will remain around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company is still forecasting a positive operating adjusted free cash flow exceeding the prior-year figure (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.00 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

Q3/22 Q3/21 Diff. 9M/22 9M/21 Diff. Sales 119.6 80.8 48.0% 321.7 236.8 35.9% Gross profit 54.0 34.7 55.3% 144.3 101.4 42.3% Gross margin in % 45.1% 43.0% 44.8% 42.8% Research and development 11.4 12.9 -11.6% 40.1 37.7 6.3% Operating income 32.7 13.7 2.4x 75.0 37.8 98.5% EBIT 29.8 13.6 2.2x 74.4 38.3 94.4% EBIT margin in % 24.9% 16.8% 23.1% 16.2% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests 19.9 8.9 2.2x

49.4 25.6 92.8% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 1.16 0.50 2.3x 2.89 1.42 2.0x Capital expenditures 21.0 18.6 12.9% 52.0 41.6 25.1% Capital expenditures in % 17.6% 23.1% 16.2% 17.6% Adjusted free cash flow -8.7 2.7 n/a 21.2 21.7 -2.3%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2021 at www.elmos.com

Quarterly report Q3 2022

Further information on the third quarter 2022 and the first nine months 2022 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q3 2022. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on November 3, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

