EQS-News: Elring extends Aftermarket portfolio to include solutions for commercial vehicles from Asian OEMs

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Elring extends Aftermarket portfolio to include solutions for commercial vehicles from Asian OEMs



24.06.2026 / 09:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Elring extends Aftermarket portfolio to include solutions for commercial vehicles from Asian OEMs

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), June 24, 2026 +++ ElringKlinger’s track record as a trusted global partner to the automotive industry spans decades, with the company supplying renowned OE manufacturers across all regions, vehicle segments, and drive technologies. The Group’s aspirations as an international player also extend to the Aftermarket business under the “Elring – Das Original” brand: with around new 650 components for more than 32,000 applications including cylinder head gaskets and sealing kits, the portfolio is now being expanded to include solutions for commercial vehicles produced by Asian OEMs, including manufacturers from China.

“The expansion of our spare parts range for commercial vehicle applications relating to Asian OEMs is a key element of our Aftermarket growth strategy,” says Georges Mourad, Vice President Aftermarket at ElringKlinger AG. “Drawing on our strong product management and our global manufacturing base in Asia, we are early adopters of new technologies and platforms. We are committed to systematically translating this expertise into a broadly based, market-oriented spare parts offering with extensive vehicle coverage and a clear focus on global applications.”



Tailor-made spare parts solutions for dynamic commercial vehicle markets

Through the focused expansion of its Aftermarket portfolio, Elring is reaffirming its ambition to deliver OE-specific solutions precisely aligned with the needs of each vehicle and market. By expanding its range for commercial vehicle applications, Elring is responding to the increasing international presence of Asian vehicle manufacturers in both the commercial vehicle and passenger car segments, while also addressing the dynamic development of these markets.

The Asian commercial vehicle industry in particular, with China as the world’s largest market, is defined to a significant extent by technological momentum and growing global interconnectivity. This development is being advanced by leading manufacturers such as Sinotruk, Dongfeng, FAW, Shacman, and JAW, with an increasing focus on modern, high-performance drive technologies. In many cases, this includes the use of engine concepts developed by Western manufacturers, imposing exacting requirements in terms of pressure, temperature, and media resistance. In response to these increasingly demanding technical standards, Elring is placing the emphasis on OEM-quality spare parts solutions backed by global availability. These solutions are consistently designed to meet the requirements of day-to-day workshop operations while also ensuring a high level of coverage across relevant vehicle models. The product range is complemented by practical services such as multilingual installation instructions, installation videos, and qualified technical support, helping to ensure efficient and reliable repairs. In this way, Elring combines its technological expertise in the Aftermarket sector with the requirements of international markets, supporting manufacturers and workshops worldwide with reliable solutions for safe engine operation over the long term.

Outlook: Focus on integrated solutions for Chinese passenger car models

Building on this approach, Elring is continuing to expand its Aftermarket portfolio. Developed and manufactured to OE standards, the products are engineered for precise fit, durability, and reliability – even under the demanding operating conditions encountered in international commercial vehicle operations.

A central area of focus going forward will be tailor-made solutions for passenger cars from Chinese manufacturers, particularly with regard to drive and engine systems as well as system-oriented repair solutions. The aim is to offer workshops integrated, harmonized concepts and to further expand the one-stop-shop approach in the aftermarket for modern Chinese vehicle platforms.

More information is available from:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | Email: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About Elring

The Elring aftermarket brand offers everything in a single package: original equipment quality, functional reliability, and efficient, all-round service. This includes, for example, sales and technical training courses, service information, exploded-view drawings for trucks and vans, monthly newsletters with topics relating to engine sealing, online sealant advice, innovative installation videos, the Elring Academy, the training truck, and much more besides.

Original Elring products are highly regarded among dealers, mechanics, and their customers around the globe. In addition to cylinder head and specialty gaskets, this also includes rotary shaft seals and valve stem seals, sealing compounds, and threadlockers as well as cylinder head bolts and complete gasket sets for full and partial overhauls. Elring is also committed to the electrification of its aftermarket portfolio by adding new products to the range.

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com