31.03.2023
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG: Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended
ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended
The Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Jessulat by a further five years. Thomas Jessulat has been a member of the Management Board since 2016.
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 31, 2023 +++ At its most recent meeting, held in March 2023, the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG extended the contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat by a further five years until December 31, 2028. The current mandate ends on December 31, 2023.
Asked to comment, Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "In extending the contract, we have acknowledged Thomas Jessulat's consistent performance. We look forward to continuing our successful and trusting partnership with Mr. Jessulat."
Thomas Jessulat, born in 1969, has been Chief Financial Officer of ElringKlinger AG since January 1, 2016. In addition to overseeing the finance departments Controlling, Financial Reporting, Treasury, and Financial Operations, he is responsible for the corporate units Digital Transformation, M&A and Innovations, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, and IT as well as the E-Mobility business units Battery Technology and Drivetrain Technology. Prior to his appointment to the Management Board, he had already held managerial positions within the ElringKlinger Group for over ten years.
About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 46 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
