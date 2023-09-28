EQS-News: ElringKlinger appoints Thomas Jessulat as CEO and names Dirk Willers as a new member of the Management Board

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ElringKlinger appoints Thomas Jessulat as CEO and names Dirk Willers as a new member of the Management Board (news with additional features)



28.09.2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CFO and interim Spokesman Thomas Jessulat to become CEO of ElringKlinger AG as of October 1, 2023

Dirk Willers, formerly head of the Aftermarket segment, joins the Management Board as of October 1, 2023, assuming responsibility for Sales and Marketing at Group level

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), September 28, 2023 +++ At a meeting convened today, the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602), a prominent global technology supplier to the automotive industry, appointed Chief Financial Officer Thomas Jessulat as Chief Executive Officer of ElringKlinger AG. He had most recently held the position of Spokesperson of the Management Board on an interim basis. In addition, the former head of the Aftermarket segment, Dirk Willers, was newly appointed to the Management Board. Both decisions were made with effect from October 1, 2023.

Asked to comment, Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "Over the past few months, we have examined various constellations in detail as part of the appointment process and decided on the most compelling solution for ElringKlinger in all respects: Thomas Jessulat not only has a broad and in-depth understanding of the Group but also of the business. He is familiar with both the technical side and the commercial side of operations and successfully coordinated the efficiency stimulus program. Dirk Willers restructured our Aftermarket business from top to bottom and, in particular, realigned Sales to create a more powerful presence. This segment's track record over the past few years speaks for itself."

Thomas Jessulat has been with the ElringKlinger Group since 2005. Having held senior positions in finance, the 54-year-old engineering graduate with an additional MBA degree was appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2016. As CEO, he will in future be responsible for Strategy, Finance, IT, Human Resources, Legal Affairs, and Communication. He will also be accountable for the areas of Battery Technology, Electric Drive Units, and Fuel Cell Technology.

Thomas Jessulat, as the designated Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows: "ElringKlinger is in the midst of the mobility transformation and, thanks to its technological focus, it is ideally equipped for the task. This is reflected not least in the numerous nominations received in recent months. The objective now is to consistently translate these credentials into sustainable success. I am very much looking forward to this task."

As a member of the Management Board, Dirk Willers will assume responsibility for Sales and Marketing in the Group, while also taking charge of the Aftermarket and Engineered Plastics segments; he is tasked with driving forward the transformation on the sales side. Before joining ElringKlinger in 2015, the 49-year-old business graduate held senior management positions at Daimler AG for over 12 years. On completing his studies in business administration at the University of Bayreuth, Germany, and the University of Nebraska, USA, he embarked on a professional career with the international management consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton in Chicago, USA.

In addition to his existing duties, Reiner Drews (54), Chief Operating Officer, will in future also be responsible for Purchasing and Supply Chain Management as a member of the Management Board team.

Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, summarized the decision on behalf of the governing body: "We on the Supervisory Board are of the firm conviction that the new Management Board will continue to successfully shape the transformation of the Group and, in particular, boost the profitability of the Original Equipment segment. We look forward to continuing our solid partnership."

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-Mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG