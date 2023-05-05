EQS-News: ElringKlinger secures large-scale series production contract from BMW Group for cell contact systems

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

ElringKlinger secures large-scale series production contract from BMW Group for cell contact systems



05.05.2023 / 13:03 CET/CEST

ElringKlinger secures large-scale series production contract from BMW Group for cell contact systems

High-volume order for E-Mobility business unit covering period of several years

Supply of cell contact systems of the latest generation for BMW Group's "NEUE KLASSE"

ElringKlinger to invest an amount in the double-digit million euro range in new production machinery and infrastructure measures by the start of production in 2025

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), May 05, 2023 +++ ElringKlinger AG, a leading automotive supplier with a global presence and a broad range of products tailored to the e-mobility market, has been awarded a new high-volume series production contract covering a period of several years. Headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, ElringKlinger will supply the BMW Group with cell contact systems for the new series of "NEUE KLASSE" electric models.

Asked to comment, Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, "We are delighted to have been awarded this contract, which marks another milestone on the road to transformation for ElringKlinger. It will contribute toward propelling revenue beyond the EUR 3 billion mark in 2030. It is orders like these in the areas of electromobility and lightweighting, our strategic fields of the future, that will help us in our pursuit of profitable growth until the end of the decade."

In securing this contract, the E-Mobility business unit has won another high-volume series production order for battery components. As Jürgen Weingärtner, Senior Vice President Electric Drive and Battery Technology, explains, "Our cell contact system meets the most exacting standards in respect of technology and quality. The development and production process for cell contact systems is based on ElringKlinger's core capabilities, and it is precisely this aspect that allows us to achieve a high proportion of value creation within the Group itself. Overall, the order bears testimony to ElringKlinger's extensive expertise in battery technology."

Cell contact systems form an integral part of ElringKlinger's broad product portfolio for the next generation of mobility and have been in series production for more than ten years. They are precisely tailored to customer requirements and are fitted directly onto the cell combination. In addition to performing the functional tasks of voltage tapping, they also include voltage and temperature sensors, thus boasting a high degree of integration.

The machinery used in the series production of cell contact systems is fully automated and all processes are set up to meet the latest standards. The European start of production (SOP) for this order is scheduled for 2025 in Neuffen, Baden-Württemberg. This is to be followed by production and delivery for the Asian market. In the run-up to SOP, ElringKlinger will invest an amount in the double-digit million euro range in new production machinery and infrastructure measures.



