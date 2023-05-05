|
EQS-News: ElringKlinger secures large-scale series production contract from BMW Group for cell contact systems
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), May 05, 2023 +++ ElringKlinger AG, a leading automotive supplier with a global presence and a broad range of products tailored to the e-mobility market, has been awarded a new high-volume series production contract covering a period of several years. Headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, ElringKlinger will supply the BMW Group with cell contact systems for the new series of "NEUE KLASSE" electric models.
Asked to comment, Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, "We are delighted to have been awarded this contract, which marks another milestone on the road to transformation for ElringKlinger. It will contribute toward propelling revenue beyond the EUR 3 billion mark in 2030. It is orders like these in the areas of electromobility and lightweighting, our strategic fields of the future, that will help us in our pursuit of profitable growth until the end of the decade."
In securing this contract, the E-Mobility business unit has won another high-volume series production order for battery components. As Jürgen Weingärtner, Senior Vice President Electric Drive and Battery Technology, explains, "Our cell contact system meets the most exacting standards in respect of technology and quality. The development and production process for cell contact systems is based on ElringKlinger's core capabilities, and it is precisely this aspect that allows us to achieve a high proportion of value creation within the Group itself. Overall, the order bears testimony to ElringKlinger's extensive expertise in battery technology."
Cell contact systems form an integral part of ElringKlinger's broad product portfolio for the next generation of mobility and have been in series production for more than ten years. They are precisely tailored to customer requirements and are fitted directly onto the cell combination. In addition to performing the functional tasks of voltage tapping, they also include voltage and temperature sensors, thus boasting a high degree of integration.
The machinery used in the series production of cell contact systems is fully automated and all processes are set up to meet the latest standards. The European start of production (SOP) for this order is scheduled for 2025 in Neuffen, Baden-Württemberg. This is to be followed by production and delivery for the Asian market. In the run-up to SOP, ElringKlinger will invest an amount in the double-digit million euro range in new production machinery and infrastructure measures.
About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 46 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
