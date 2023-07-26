|
EQS-News: ElringKlinger secures series production contract from global Tier 1 supplier for battery housings
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), July 26, 2023 +++ ElringKlinger AG has received an order for metal battery housings from a global Tier 1 supplier. The battery housings are to be used in commercial vehicle and city bus applications planned for the US market. The series production contract covers a five-year term with a total order volume in the low triple-digit million-euro range. In this context, ElringKlinger will invest in new production facilities at its US site in Buford, GA, in the run-up to the scheduled commencement of production in 2024.
Thomas Jessulat, Spokesman of the Management Board of ElringKlinger AG, emphasized, "With its material and process know-how, ElringKlinger is consistently geared up for the transformation of mobility. This order also bears testimony to these credentials. Our expertise in stamping and forming technology, amassed over a period of several decades, provides the basis for the competitive supply of innovative battery components. "
Battery housings and associated sub-assemblies made of metal materials are part of ElringKlinger's broad product portfolio for the next generation of mobility and are already being mass-produced by the company. In this order, the business unit applied its core competencies in acoustic component optimization, lightweight structural design in metal, thermal insulation and EMC shielding. This made it possible to functionally optimize the components offered according to customer requirements.
Peter Walker, Vice President Metal Forming & Assembly Technology, said, "We are committed to supporting a global customer base with our metal assemblies for battery-electric applications. ElringKlinger offers its customers best-in-class service based on decades of core expertise gained in the field of stamping and forming technology from R&D support relating to the initial product idea through to cutting-edge execution of series manufacturing. In doing so, we meet the most exacting quality standards with the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment."
ElringKlinger has been developing and producing components for lithium-ion batteries for various hybrid- and battery-electric vehicle models for a period spanning more than ten years. The company's know-how in development and series production in the field of battery technology covers battery systems and battery modules as well as components for batteries, such as cell contact systems, module connectors, cell covers, sealing systems, and pressure equalization elements.
About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 45 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
