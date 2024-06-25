EQS-News: ElringKlinger to open new Battery Center in the USA

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ElringKlinger to open new Battery Center in the USA



25.06.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

ElringKlinger to open new Battery Center in the USA

Dettingen/Erms, June 25, 2024 +++ ElringKlinger opens a new Group site in Easley in Pickens County in the northwest of the US state of South Carolina. Thomas Jessulat, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, met the Governor of the US state, Henry McMaster, on Monday evening to discuss the current status of plans for the site. ElringKlinger will primarily manufacture battery technology products at the new facility and plans to develop the site into a battery hub for its activities on the American market.

CEO Thomas Jessulat commented: "The new site is the next step for ElringKlinger in the implementation of its SHAPE30 transformation strategy. The American market generally offers great potential for e-mobility applications, and we have already received a first high-volume series nomination. When it comes to unlocking this potential, the US state of South Carolina is an optimal starting point for the establishment of the Group’s Battery Center Americas, as yesterday's talks with Governor McMaster once again underlined."

ElringKlinger will initially manufacture cell contacting systems in Pickens County for a launching customer. In the first stage, the center will cover an area of 21,000 m² with additional expansion space. Over the coming years, the site will gradually be expanded to become ElringKlinger's battery center for the American market. Operations at the new site are scheduled to commence in mid-2025.

Pickens County, with Easley as its largest city, is centrally located on the axis between Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, NC, in the northwest of the US state of South Carolina. Automotive hubs are in the immediate vicinity. Renowned universities such as the Clemson University ensure a high level of qualification in the regional labor market, especially in the technical field.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-Mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG

As an independent supplier operating worldwide, the ElringKlinger Group has established itself as a powerful and trusted partner to the automotive industry – acknowledged for its exceptional depth of expertise.

Our product portfolio encompasses innovative solutions for passenger cars and commercial vehicles powered by electric motors, hybrid technology, or combustion engines. Alongside the powertrain, other areas of application include the underbody, chassis, braking system, interior, and vehicle body. We were among the frontrunners when it came to positioning ourselves as a specialist in the field of e-mobility – with pioneering battery and fuel cell technology, electric drive units, and associated components and assemblies, such as plastic housings, and punched and formed metal parts.

Customized lightweight components engineered by ElringKlinger can be used throughout the entire vehicle; they deliver tangible benefits in terms of weight reduction, efficiency, and functional integration, especially in e-mobility applications.

We offer specifically adapted sealing systems, thermal, and acoustic shielding parts, and dynamic drive components for a wide range of applications and for any type of drive technology. Additionally, we serve the aftermarket in more than 140 countries with an extensive range of spare parts.

This is complemented by state-of-the-art tooling technology and products made from high-performance plastics – tailored to the requirements of the automotive industry and other sectors. Building on our excellence in the field of components and systems, we are also maintaining our forward momentum in the non-automotive sector.

These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,600 people employed within the ElringKlinger Group. Operating at more than 40 sites worldwide, ElringKlinger has established a global presence and is closely aligned with its customers in all major automotive regions.