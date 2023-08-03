EQS-News: ElringKlinger with increased profitability in the first half of 2023

|
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), August 3, 2023 +++ ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602) has published its full results for the second quarter of 2023. As in the opening quarter, the Group managed to expand its sales revenue in the months from April to June 2023. Group revenue was up by EUR 38.1 million or 8.8% to EUR 468.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2022: EUR 430.6 million). Adjusted for currencies, revenue increased by EUR 46.9 million or 10.9% in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months, revenue totaled EUR 956.4 million (H1 2022: EUR 865.2 million).
Commenting on the quarterly figures, Thomas Jessulat, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of ElringKlinger AG, said, "After a successful start to the year, we were able to continue the positive trend in sales and earnings in the second quarter. We increased sales organically by 11.5% in the first half of the year, the adjusted EBIT margin is 5.4% after the first six months. This puts us well on track to meet our targets for the annual period as a whole."
Revenue up in all regions
In North America, meanwhile, second-quarter revenue was up by EUR 9.2 million or 8.3% year on year. In the first half of 2023, revenue grew by as much as EUR 33.2 million or 15.5% to EUR 247.6 million (H1 2022: EUR 214.4 million). In the Asia-Pacific region, ElringKlinger generated revenue of EUR 83.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2022: EUR 79.4 million). Thus, revenue expanded by EUR 4.5 million or 5.7%. In the first half of 2023, revenue remained unchanged year on year at EUR 165.3 million (H1 2022: EUR 165.3 million).
Positive earnings performance
Equity ratio remains stable, net debt down on prior-year figure
Major orders received for E-Mobility applications
Asked to comment, Thomas Jessulat said, "These orders confirm the path of transformation chosen by ElringKlinger. Both our products from the originally traditional business units and the solutions in battery and fuel cell technology are to be seen as a compelling proposition. The fact that we were quick off the mark in positioning ourselves is paying dividends; ElringKlinger is successfully pursuing the process of transformation. In total, the nominations we have received since 2021 for applications in the new drive technologies amount to a total volume of around EUR 2.5 billion.
Guidance confirmed
Medium-term forecast
For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications
About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 45 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations, market evaluations and forecasts by the Management Board and on information currently available to them. In particular, the forward-looking statements shall not be interpreted as a guarantee that the future events and results to which they refer will actually materialize. Whilst the Management Board is confident that the statements as well as the opinions and expectations on which they are based are realistic, the aforementioned statements rely on assumptions that may conceivably prove to be incorrect. Future results and circumstances depend on a multitude of factors, risks and imponderables that can alter the expectations and judgments that have been expressed. These factors include, for example, changes to the general economic and business situation, variations of exchange rates and interest rates, poor acceptance of new products and services, and changes to business strategy.
