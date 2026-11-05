Enapter Aktie
WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02
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05.11.2026 11:57:23
EQS-News: Enapter AG: Capital increase with subscription rights launched
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EQS-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS
Enapter AG: Capital increase with subscription rights launched
Feldkirchen-Westerham, 5 November 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) launched its cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders on 4 November. Shareholders can subscribe for new shares until 18 November 2026. The subscription price is EUR 1.00 per new share. Up to 13,017,479 new no-par value bearer shares are being offered, so that the gross proceeds amount to up to EUR 13,017,479.00. The subscription ratio is 2:1, i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share. Shareholders may subscribe for a larger number of shares (over-subscription); exchange trading of the subscription rights is not planned. The new shares will be included in trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) following their admission to trading.
A backstop agreement has been concluded with RS Energy Technology Limited, Hong Kong, a company of the Runshihua Group. This strategic investor has undertaken to subscribe, at the subscription price, for new shares that are not placed in the subscription offer, including the over-subscription offer, up to an amount of EUR 12 million, but not exceeding a share of 25% minus one share of the share capital after completion of the capital increase.
The net proceeds will be used to a substantial extent to repay existing liabilities and otherwise to finance working capital.
Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “This capital measure is a decisive building block in completing our strategic realignment towards an asset-light business model with partner-based production in China. We are all the more pleased to have won the Runshihua Group as a strategic investor, whose financial commitment and hydrogen expertise make this transformation of our company possible. Together, we can now successfully continue along the path we have taken.”
The Management Board invites interested parties to an investor call in English on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (CET). Registration is available here: https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2026-11-10-11-00/H2O-GR.
About Enapter
Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.
The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.
Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.
Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A255G02).
Further information:
Press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Altenburg 1e
|83620 Feldkirchen-Westerham
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JIZN9JYP440O07
|EQS News ID:
|2429238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429238 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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