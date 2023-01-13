EQS-News: Enapter AG: Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser



Enapter AG: Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser

Berlin, 13 January 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received another order for the delivery of an AEM Multicore via its sales and integration partner Adsensys. Enapter's megawatt-class electrolyser is to be delivered by Adsensys to a Dutch energy company in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The energy company is a supplier of fuels to B2B customers and operates a significant number of retail stations. Its goal is to create a network of hydrogen filling stations, including production of its own green hydrogen. Adsensys, as a long-term project partner of Enapter, is handling the entire integration process of the AEM Multicore at a hydrogen filling station in the Netherlands. In the past Adsensys has already implemented a hydrogen CHP plant for a residential complex in Rozenburg, the Netherlands.

The AEM Multicore is a cost-effective alternative to traditional megawatt-class electrolysers. This electrolyser can produce around 450 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. By using several AEM Multicores in parallel, it is also possible to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale in the multi-megawatt range.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Especially in the transport sector, the potential for the use of green hydrogen is huge. We are pleased to be able to contribute directly to the decarbonization of road transport with our application-agnostic technology. Our Multicore technology in particular can efficiently and cost-effectively produce the desired quantities of green hydrogen on a large scale on site. This allows the energy from solar and wind power to be stored for later use.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.



