EQS-News: Enapter AG: Enapter AG launches European Cleantech Scale-up Coalition as founding member

Enapter AG launches European Cleantech Scale-up Coalition as founding member

Berlin, 27 October 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) joined seven other leading European cleantech companies to announce the formation of a new Cleantech Scale-up Coalition.

The coalition is supported by Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy and Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, both in attendance at the event.

The coalition members of the Cleantech Scale-up Coalition are companies scaling and industrialising technologies to help Europe become climate neutral, energy autonomous and industrially competitive. Their products and services range from decarbonising industry and energy with renewable hydrogen to producing scalable low-carbon cement; from electrifying transport to recycling materials and batteries.

With its innovative AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen, Enapter already has a leading position in the market worldwide. With its know-how and products, the company will make an important contribution to the success of the coalition and ensure that the importance of the topic of hydrogen and cleantech for achieving the climate goals is made even more visible in the public debate.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: Innovations will only contribute to climate change if they are brought to scale. European scaleups will only have a lasting impact if the finance mechanisms are in place to support this stage of evolution.

The Cleantech Scale-up Coalitions objective is to usher in a new era of climate and industrial leadership for Europe. While Europe has developed most of the technologies it needs to get to net zero, it is still struggling to scale and industrialise them. The broad deployment of innovative clean technologies is crucial for achieving European climate, energy, and competitiveness goals and increasing its ability to be resilient to future shocks.

Europe is facing an energy crisis and the threat of climate change. The solution must be a clean energy transition. We need to rapidly scale up innovative technologies, and this new coalition of cleantech frontrunners will help us to get there, said Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.

This new coalition of sustainable frontrunners embodies the spirit of European entrepreneurship. If we create the conditions for their success, the EU stands to become the climate and industrial leader of the next decades said Ann Mettler, Vice-President of Breakthrough Energy Europe.

Other founding members of the coalition are: H2 Green Steel (zero-carbon steelmaking), Sunfire (renewable hydrogen), Volta Trucks (full-electric trucks), Plastic Energy (chemical recycling), Ecocem (scalable low-clinker cement), Electrochaea (renewable power to gas), Hydrovolt (battery recycling). The work of the coalition will be facilitated by Cleantech for Europe, an initiative bridging the gap between cleantech and policy leaders.

Scaling and deploying clean technologies will get Europe not just climate neutrality, but also energy autonomy and industrial leadership. This new Coalition will carry the voice of the next generation of industry, said Jules Besnainou, executive director of Cleantech for Europe.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 50 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

