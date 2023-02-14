EQS-News: Enapter AG: ENAPTER AG, together with GIZ and Chiang Mai University, opens first training centre for green hydrogen in Southeast Asia

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Enapter AG: ENAPTER AG, together with GIZ and Chiang Mai University, opens first training centre for green hydrogen in Southeast Asia



ENAPTER AG, together with GIZ and Chiang Mai University, opens first training centre for green hydrogen in Southeast Asia

Ambitious project to turn Northern Thailand into a knowledge hub for green H2 begins

Energy professionals trained to integrate hydrogen steps towards building an H2 society

Partners include: German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) GmbH, Enapter AG and Chiang Mai University

Berlin, 14 February 2023 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) launches together with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Energy Research and Development Institute of Chiang Mai University (Thailand) a project to promote knowledge transfer for green hydrogen production the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. The aim is to position Chiang Mai as a knowledge and learning centre for green hydrogen to act as a lighthouse project for the technology. This includes a training centre for modular hydrogen systems and a demonstration plant featuring Enapters technology for the production of green hydrogen. Within the framework of several training programmes, project developers for green hydrogen projects will be trained there, and participants given practical experience in energy management as well as an understanding of the technology of the systems. Enapter will be responsible for the development of training content and courses, in addition to providing the core technology in the form of electrolysers and other related hydrogen production equipment.

Thailand has set ambitious climate protection goals for itself and the economy. Green hydrogen is one of the key elements to achieve these goals. The project will strengthen regional cooperation, promote acceptance of the technology, teach people how to use the equipment and thus holistically promote technological progress in the field of green hydrogen.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: Training professionals will pave the way for the widespread application of green hydrogen. Therefore, we are pleased to work with renowned partners to establish a lighthouse project in Chiang Mai with high significance across national borders and thus provide practical support for the realisation of hydrogen projects in Southeast Asia.

Simon Rolland, Energy Portfolio Programme Director at GIZ: "The establishment of the Green Hydrogen Knowledge Centre in Chiang Mai underpins our unwavering commitment to clean energy and sustainable development. Together with the know-how and expertise of our partners Enapter and Chiang Mai University, we can make Chiang Mai a hub for innovation across Southeast Asia."

The project is being implemented as part of the "International Hydrogen Ramp-up Program (H2Uppp)" of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK). H2Uppp supports the identification, preparation and implementation of pilot projects for the production and use of green hydrogen, primarily in developing and emerging countries and using innovative German and European technology know-how.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0

About GIZ

As a globally active service provider in international cooperation for sustainable development and international education, GIZ works with its partners to develop effective solutions that offer people better prospects and sustainably improve their living conditions. GIZ is a non-profit federal enterprise and supports the German Government and a wide range of public and private clients in the areas of economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security.



About ERDI, Chiang Mai University

The Energy Research and Development Institute of Nakornping, Chiang Mai University (ERDI-CMU) was established in 2007. The institute is aimed to be a center of excellence in terms of research and development of biogas and all types of energy. The main objectives of the institute include energy research, knowledge development, application of knowledge with energy and environmental crises, and biogas development and usage to attain the highest advantages.

Further Information:

