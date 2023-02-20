EQS-News: Enapter AG: Enapter AG wins new international customers for AEM Electrolysers

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Enapter AG wins new international customers for AEM Electrolysers



20.02.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS



Enapter AG wins new international customers for AEM Electrolysers

135 AEM EL 4.0 electrolysers shipped to Taiwan and France

Primary use will be in the electricity storage sector

Enapters partner network expanded to Taiwan

Berlin, February 20, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has had a strong start to the new year: The manufacturer of scalable electrolysers for hydrogen production will deliver the latest EL 4.0 device generation of its AEM Electrolysers to companies in France and Taiwan, among others. One of them is Hensoldt Nexeya France, a provider of electronics solutions and services for industrial customers, which has placed another order for 60 EL 4.0 AEM electrolysers. The units will be used in the areas of electricity storage and peak shaving. The group develops and produces electronic systems for the aerospace, energy and transport industries. Another 55 AEM EL 4.0 electrolysers were already delivered to the French company in December 2022.

In addition, Enapter has further expanded its network of international integration and distribution partners. In Taiwan, Hephas Energy is now supporting customers in the smooth realisation of their hydrogen projects with the help of Enapter's electrolysers. Hephas Energy offers various renewable energy solutions, including fuel cells, energy storage batteries and power generation systems. A total of 20 EL 4.0s were delivered to the company. The electrolysers are primarily intended to be used in creating green hydrogen for electricity storage. Taiwan wants to become less dependent on fossil fuels and is therefore investing in the expansion of renewable energy. By 2025, the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix is to be 20 %, up from 5 % in 2020. With Enapters electrolysers, Hephas can implement new projects quickly and thus actively shape the transformation.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "The strong demand for our EL 4.0 continues in the new year. Customers worldwide are also using our highly scalable products to produce green hydrogen in more and more different industries and use cases. In this way, we are sustainably driving the replacement of fossil fuels in a wide range of application areas in the economy around the globe. We see a further increase in demand for decentralised hydrogen solutions that can be used easily and quickly in every field of application.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130

E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de