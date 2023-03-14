|
14.03.2023 09:35:05
EQS-News: Enapter AG expands management and positions operations team for growth
|
EQS-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Enapter AG expands management and positions operations team for growth
Berlin, March 14, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has expanded its management following significant corporate growth. The management team around CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CFO Gerrit Kaufhold, as well as Managing Director and CTO Jan-Justus Schmidt is expanded with two additional Chief Orffiers and managing directors. Managing Directors to further strengthen Enapters operating companies. The C-level will also be expanded with Vaitea Cowan in the area of communication.
Michael Söhner moves up to the management board of Enapter S.r.l. and leads the operational business of Enapter as Chief Operations Officer (COO) since 1 March 2023. Previously, he was Head of Engineering & Pisa Site Operations Manager of Enapter S.r.l. at Enapters Italian site. As COO, he will be responsible for the further expansion and optimisation of the operational processes in the company.
Philip Hainbach, already Chief Governance Officer (CGO) since October 1, 2022 and previously Head of Energy Policy & Government Affairs at Enapter, has been Managing Director of Enapter GmbH since 01 March 2023. As CGO, he continues to be responsible for the areas of Legal, Governance, HR, Sustainability, Funding and Public Affairs.
Michael Söhner and Philip Hainbach each act as co-managing directors of the two companies and will drive the expansion of the business activities together with the managing director of Enapter S.r.l. and Enapter GmbH, Jan-Justus Schmidt.
The role of Chief Communication Officer (CCO) has been held by Vaitea Cowan since March 1, 2023. She is a co-founder of the company and previously held the position of Head of Communication. As CCO, Vaitea Cowan is responsible for the internal and external communication of all sites. Her extremely strong network in the industry and her previous international appearances as the face of Enapter offer the best prerequisites for further expanding the perception of the company and the brand.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used in more than 50 countries worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
Website: https://www.enapter.com
General press contact:
Enapter Public Relations
Vaitea Cowan
Financial press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
14.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1581875
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1581875 14.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu Enaptermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enapter
|12,65
|0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.