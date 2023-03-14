EQS-News: Enapter AG expands management and positions operations team for growth

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG expands management and positions operations team for growth



14.03.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Enapter AG expands management and positions operations team for growth

Berlin, March 14, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has expanded its management following significant corporate growth. The management team around CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CFO Gerrit Kaufhold, as well as Managing Director and CTO Jan-Justus Schmidt is expanded with two additional Chief Orffiers and managing directors. Managing Directors to further strengthen Enapters operating companies. The C-level will also be expanded with Vaitea Cowan in the area of communication.

Michael Söhner moves up to the management board of Enapter S.r.l. and leads the operational business of Enapter as Chief Operations Officer (COO) since 1 March 2023. Previously, he was Head of Engineering & Pisa Site Operations Manager of Enapter S.r.l. at Enapters Italian site. As COO, he will be responsible for the further expansion and optimisation of the operational processes in the company.

Philip Hainbach, already Chief Governance Officer (CGO) since October 1, 2022 and previously Head of Energy Policy & Government Affairs at Enapter, has been Managing Director of Enapter GmbH since 01 March 2023. As CGO, he continues to be responsible for the areas of Legal, Governance, HR, Sustainability, Funding and Public Affairs.

Michael Söhner and Philip Hainbach each act as co-managing directors of the two companies and will drive the expansion of the business activities together with the managing director of Enapter S.r.l. and Enapter GmbH, Jan-Justus Schmidt.

The role of Chief Communication Officer (CCO) has been held by Vaitea Cowan since March 1, 2023. She is a co-founder of the company and previously held the position of Head of Communication. As CCO, Vaitea Cowan is responsible for the internal and external communication of all sites. Her extremely strong network in the industry and her previous international appearances as the face of Enapter offer the best prerequisites for further expanding the perception of the company and the brand.



Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Enapter wants to take a leading role in the ramp-up phase of the industrial hydrogen market. The extended management team knows Enapter extensively and is predestined for the tasks ahead. With this strong team, we are excellently positioned to establish our products in the industrial environment and to expand our market share. On this path, we will drive the decarbonisation of the economy in big steps."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used in more than 50 countries worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.



