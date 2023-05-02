EQS-News: Enapter AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2022 published

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Enapter AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2022 published



02.05.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Enapter AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2022 published

Berlin (May 02, 2023); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has published its final figures for the fiscal year 2022 and achieved a record year in terms of sales in the past fiscal year. According to final and audited figures (HGB), Enapter generated revenues of EUR 14.7 million, compared to EUR 8.4 million in the previous year. EBITDA amounted to -10.6 million euros (previous year: -7.6 million euros) and the net result for the year to -13.0 million euros (previous year: -8.7 million euros). Sales and earnings were in line with the forecast adjusted in July 2022.

Enapter has set an important strategic course for its long-term growth in 2022. Among other things, series production of the latest generation of AEM EL 4.0 electrolyzers was started at the Pisa site. In the fourth quarter of 2022, more than 1,200 electrolysers could thus be delivered to customers worldwide. In the meantime, more than 3,300 electrolysers are already in operation in over 50 countries. Another decisive milestone in the company's history was the strategic partnership with Johnson Matthey, which now holds a 3 percent stake in Enapter.

The current fiscal year 2023 is significantly marked by the construction of the first prototypes of the AEM Multicore, Enapter's megawatt-class electrolyzer. In 2024, it is planned to reach pre-series maturity of the Multicore and to deliver further units to customers. In the medium term, the Multicore is to be produced in series in Saerbeck. In addition, Enapter is further expanding its production capacities for the Model EL 4.0 electrolyzer at the site in Pisa.

The backlog at year-end 2022 was 13.5 million, of which approximately 9.1 million falls into FY 2023. Demand for Enapter's green hydrogen production products remains high. In 2023, Enapter expects to double its sales to around 30 million. Due to high investments for the ramp-up of production in Pisa as well as at the Saerbeck site in connection with the assembly of the multicore, Enapter expects EBITDA in the range of -10 to -11 million euros for FY 2023.

The consolidated and annual financial statements are available for download at: https://enapterag.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. The company is headquartered in Germany and has a production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN:DE000A255G02

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

Press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130

E-mail: pr@enapter.com

Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: enapter@edicto.de