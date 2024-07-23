EQS-News: Enapter AG: Megawatt electrolyzers from Enapter make a significant contribution to the development of Italian 'Hydrogen Valleys'

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Megawatt electrolyzers from Enapter make a significant contribution to the development of Italian 'Hydrogen Valleys'



23.07.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG: Megawatt electrolyzers from Enapter make a significant contribution to the development of Italian "Hydrogen Valleys"

 Orders totaling 2.5 MW from two Italian companies

 Hydrogen produced to be used primarily in process heat applications

 Significant further sales potential: Over 50 Hydrogen Valleys are currently being created in Italy

Berlin, July 23, 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is expanding its strong market position as a leading company in the field of AEM technology with a further sales success in Italy, one of the fastest growing hydrogen markets in Europe.

After Enapter received two orders for a total of four AEM Nexus from Italy in the first quarter of 2024 (see Corporate News of 26.03.2024), Cogne Acciai Speciali SpA, a manufacturer of stainless steel and nickel alloys long products for various sectors such as automotive, oil and gas, chemicals and aviation, has now ordered a 1-megawatt electrolyzer from Enapter.

This AEM Nexus 1000 multicore electrolyzer is to be operated at the Cogne plant in the Aosta Valley using solar and hydroelectric power. Cogne plans to use the hydrogen produced on site primarily for process heat applications in order to further decarbonize its production processes.

In addition, Sangraf International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanergy Group Limited, has ordered two electrolyzer with a total capacity of 1.5 MW. Sangraf is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes for smelting processes in the steel, iron and non-ferrous metals industries and is working on a solution for the local production of green hydrogen. With the aim of reducing the proportion of Natural Gas in its production processes by 10%, Sangraf's plant in the municipality of Narni is currently building its own hydrogen production facility with a connected 2.6 MWp photovoltaic system. This project is part of the parent company's initiatives to support the decarbonization of the steel and new energy industries. The Sanergy Group is committed to creating an efficient and sustainable path to a zero-emission future.

The Aosta Valley and the municipality of Narni are among the 52 state-subsidized "Hydrogen Valleys" currently being created throughout Italy. According to the latest orders received, Enapter has already received orders for a total of seven AEM multicore electrolyzer with a total output of 6.5 MW for various Hydrogen Valley projects in Italy.

The Italian government is driving forward the use of hydrogen in numerous applications with great momentum. Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) provides for total investment in the development of the hydrogen supply chain of around EUR 3.6 billion, of which EUR 500 million is earmarked for the creation of Hydrogen Valleys. Projects for the production of green hydrogen have already been launched in several regions, including the construction of hydrogen routes and hydrogen production plants as well as hydrogen filling stations.

The development of this nationwide hydrogen infrastructure in Italy opens up significant sales potential and further growth opportunities for Enapter. With the AEM Nexus 1000, the company offers a highly efficient electrolyzer on an industrial scale, which is characterized by very high flexibility in combination with fluctuating renewable energies. Enapter is currently in advanced talks with various companies and regions and is confident that it will soon be able to announce the conclusion of new agreements for the establishment of hydrogen in Italy.

Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "The demand for our AEM electrolyzer and therefore our growth momentum is steadily increasing. Industrial companies, infrastructure service providers as well as countries and regions are increasingly focusing on energy self-sufficiency and the decentralized production of green hydrogen. Above all, the high flexibility in combination with solar and wind energy and the absence of expensive iridium speak in favor of our patented AEM technology. These advantages are leading to steadily growing market penetration. Our sales pipeline is full to bursting, especially in the megawatt range."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzer - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

About Sanergy Group

Sanergy Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of UHP graphite electrodes and intends to enter the market for graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries created by the rapid development of the electric vehicle and energy storage system industries.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/



Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de