EQS-News: Enapter AG publishes first ESG report following ESRS standards

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG publishes first ESG report following ESRS standards

Berlin, July 22, 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) today published its first ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) report following the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The company has already reported in accordance with the SASB standard since 2020. With the ESG report that has now been published, Enapter is underlining its commitment to responsible business activities. In the very detailed report, the company provides an overview of ESG activities and commitments, discloses non-financial key figures and reports on achievements already made in the area of sustainability, and outlines targets for the coming years.

With its AEM Electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen, Enapter is making an important contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy, industry and energy generation – and to combating climate change. Sustainable business practices that take ESG criteria into account have always been an integral part of the corporate philosophy and are essential for the company’s long-term success. Enapter continued to consistently pursue this goal in 2023 and has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 90 percent since 2022, from 87.4 tonnes to 4.9 tonnes. This success is due in particular to the extensive conversion of Enapter’s energy supply to renewable energies in 2023. In addition, a further photovoltaic system was installed and commissioned at the production plant in Pisa, Italy, increasing the solar energy capacity from 64 kW to 305 kW. Furthermore, the proportion of women in the company has risen from 21% to around 33%, which is well above the industry average for industrial manufacturers of around 22%.

Enapter follows the principles of the circular economy and has established a reverse logistics process. The products – AEM Electrolysers – are to be taken back at the end of their service life so that individual parts can be reused or recycled and as many raw materials as possible can be returned to the production cycle.

As a company listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Enapter is not obliged to comply with the regulatory requirements of ESRS until 2025. Nevertheless, it has already published its ESG reporting in accordance with SASB since 2020, and, with today’s publication, is submitting a report in accordance with ESRS in line with the European directive applicable from 2025.

The full ESG report is available to download on the company website of Enapter AG www.enapterag.de, in the section “Sustainability Reports”.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

