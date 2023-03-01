01.03.2023 09:05:04

EQS-News: Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

01.03.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

Berlin, March 01, 2023 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) reported on February 10, 2023 that a financing of EUR 25 million was concluded between Enapter AG and the Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund by issuing a bearer bond. In the meantime, the collateral to be provided in accordance with the bond has been provided and further conditions have been fulfilled, which is why the 25 million euros have been received by Enapter AG today and are thus available to the company. The financing has a term of 2 years and enables the implementation of the planned production orders in this period. This is an important step for the growth company on the way to scaling its own AEM technology for hydrogen generators (electrolyzers).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 

 


01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571403

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571403  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571403&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enaptermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 13,50 -2,53% Enapter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsangst geht erneut um: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.

Nachrichten