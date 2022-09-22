Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 11:15:05

EQS-News: Enapter AG: Start of serial production of the latest generation of AEM electrolyzers in Pisa

22.09.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 22 September 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has started the serial production of the AEM electrolyzer EL4.0 September. As expected, the quality deficiencies that had occurred on a supplied component were resolved in August. Following a now successfully completed testing and certification phase by an external testing laboratory and the preparation of the relevant documentation, production has now commenced at the Pisa plant. The company expects to achieve the targeted sales for 2022 of around EUR 15.6 million. This corresponds to a doubling of the planned sales compared to the previous year (2021: 8.4 million euros).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany. 

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Website: www.enapter.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter  
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact Financial and Business Press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
Email: enapter@edicto.de

 


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1448443

 
