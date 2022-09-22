EQS-News: Enapter AG: Start of serial production of the latest generation of AEM electrolyzers in Pisa

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Enapter AG: Start of serial production of the latest generation of AEM electrolyzers in Pisa



22.09.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Berlin, 22 September 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has started the serial production of the AEM electrolyzer EL4.0 September. As expected, the quality deficiencies that had occurred on a supplied component were resolved in August. Following a now successfully completed testing and certification phase by an external testing laboratory and the preparation of the relevant documentation, production has now commenced at the Pisa plant. The company expects to achieve the targeted sales for 2022 of around EUR 15.6 million. This corresponds to a doubling of the planned sales compared to the previous year (2021: 8.4 million euros).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Website: www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact Financial and Business Press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

Email: enapter@edicto.de