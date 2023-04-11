EQS-News: Enapter AG starts deliveries of first water-cooled AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0s

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG starts deliveries of first water-cooled AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0s



11.04.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG starts deliveries of first water-cooled AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0s

Unlocks more application areas, with higher efficiency through improved waste heat usage

Umstro GmbH and JA-Gastechnology among the first customers in Europe

Berlin, April 11, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has delivered the first water-cooled AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0 devices to various customers in Europe. The latest version of the electrolyser model, which has been in production since the beginning of March, enables the production of green hydrogen at locations and operating sites where sufficient cooling by external systems is not possible. Its water cooling also contributes to higher efficiency by enabling better waste heat utilisation during the production of green hydrogen. The water-cooled AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0 is available in both AC and DC versions, as is the air-cooled version of the device from Enapter.

Among the first customers in Europe to receive the water-cooled EL 4.0 electrolysers are JA-Gastechnology and Umstro GmbH. JA-Gastechnology plans to use them in a hydrogen refuelling project, while Umstro GmbH will use the devices in the field of electricity storage. Other customers are planning to use the electrolysers in the energy storage and residential sectors as well as for testing purposes and research on hydrogen engines.

Enapter expects very high demand for the water-cooled models this year and plans to deliver more units that have already been ordered to various customers worldwide from April.



About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

