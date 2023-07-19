EQS-News: Enapter AG supports Tokyo Gas in implementing Japans hydrogen strategy transition

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG supports Tokyo Gas in implementing Japans hydrogen strategy transition



19.07.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Enapter AG supports Tokyo Gas in implementing Japans hydrogen strategy transition

Enapter supplies 30 AEM Electrolysers EL 2.1 to Tokyo Gas, Japans largest Natural Gas utility and one of Asia's largest energy suppliers.

With Enapters devices, Tokyo Gas produces hydrogen for Asias first commercial hydrogen refueling station that uses AEM electrolysis.

Further future cooperation on hydrogen projects in Japan planned.

Berlin (19 July 2023); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has delivered 30 AEM EL 2.1 electrolysers and 15 DRY 2.1 dryers for a hydrogen refuelling station in Tokyo, Japan, as part of a cooperation with the Japanese gas company Tokyo Gas. Its "Senjyu" station is the first commercial hydrogen refuelling station using AEM electrolysis in Asia. Enapter's AEM electrolysers are used to produce hydrogen on site for refuelling vehicles. Enapters EL 2.1 electrolysers are also available in Japan as an 8-bar pressure version that complies with the local thresholds set by the High Gas Pressure Safety Act, and the hydrogen produced reaches the purity required for fuel cells through the DRY 2.1 dryers. The Japanese integration partner Inabata & Co was responsible for the integration of the Enapter electrolysers. Beyond the current project, it is planned to explore the potential use of hydrogen together with Tokyo Gas and to implement further hydrogen projects in Japan. With around 16,000 employees (consolidated) and an annual turnover in the tens-billion Dollar range, Tokyo Gas is one of the largest gas companies in Asia.

Japan is pursuing ambitious goals on its way to decarbonising the economy and society. Among other things, 1,000 hydrogen filling stations for fuel cell vehicles are to be installed throughout the country by 2030. From 2035, no more new vehicles with pure combustion engines will be registered nationwide. All new car sales will then be converted to electric vehicles. Hydrogen vehicles, which use fuel cells to power electric motors, are also included.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Japan is planning enormous investments in the expansion of renewable energies and is taking on a pioneering role internationally. Hydrogen has a key role to play in achieving the environmental goals. Our cooperation with Tokyo Gas opens up a wide range of opportunities for the use of hydrogen. We look forward to further cooperation and the exciting joint projects that will develop as a result, establishing a hydrogen economy in Japan."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

