|
30.01.2023 09:10:02
EQS-News: Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea
|
EQS-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS
Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea
With the AEM Multicore, Enapter has developed a cost-efficient alternative to traditional systems. This electrolyser can supply around 450 kg of green hydrogen per day. By using several units in parallel, production can be expanded on an industrial scale.
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Korea is one of the world's leading countries in the field of green hydrogen. We are all the more pleased to expand our partnership with YEST and intensify our cooperation. This joint project is a building block on the global path to carbon neutrality."
Jang Dong-bok, CEO of YEST: "With Enapter, we have a strong partner at our side. We want to further improve the competitiveness of green hydrogen and leverage synergies. The Korean government's initiatives provide us with a very good foundation for this."
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.
About YEST Co., Ltd.
YEST is a Korea-based company with many years of experience and know-how in the manufacture of semiconductors and displays based on the latest high-precision technology. The company is one of the pioneers in the semiconductor industry in Asia and supplies products to customers worldwide.
YEST Co., Ltd. is listed on the regulated market of the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSAQ: A122640.
Further Information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
General press contact:
Enapter Public Relations
Vaitea Cowan
Financial press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
30.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1545951
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1545951 30.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten
|
09:10
|EQS-News: Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea (EQS Group)
|
09:10
|EQS-News: Enapter AG erhält Großauftrag aus Südkorea (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-News: Enapter AG: Niederländisches Energieunternehmen bestellt Elektrolyseur der Megawattklasse (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-News: Enapter AG: Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-News: Enapter mit Produktionsrekord in Q4 und 75% mehr Umsatz in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-News: Enapter sets production record in Q4 and grows revenue by 75% in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
02.01.23
|EQS-DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.01.23
|EQS-DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Enaptermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enapter
|14,60
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt überwiegt ebenfalls Verkaufsdruck. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.