24.11.2022 11:00:04
EQS-News: Enapter receives Canadian order for two 1 Megawatt electrolysers.
Berlin, November 24, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received an order from RE-FUEL Renewable Fuels Inc. (RE-FUEL) for two megawatt-class AEM Multicore electrolysers. The Canadian company has set itself the task of developing renewable fuels in the Province of Prince Edward Island.
RE-FUEL is working with Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA), a leading Canadian Power Systems Integrator on incorporating Hydrogen into a more resilient and greener energy supply.
Their long-term goal is to make Prince Edward Island energy self-sufficient in the areas of heating, transportation, shipping, industry, and aviation. With this initial MW-sized project, RE-FUEL and AKA will use Enapters AEM Electrolysers to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Prince Edward Island is the smallest of Canada's ten Provinces and is one of the Canadian Atlantic Provinces.
About Enapter
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
About RE-FUEL Renewable Fuels Inc.
The companys mission is to develop renewable fuels such as green hydrogen in Prince Edward Island with a long-term goal of making the Province energy self-sufficient in heating, transportation, marine, agricultural, industrial and aeronautical sectors. Several large potential customers use Natural Gas in their operations and many more are interested in reducing emissions in their facilities if it can be done at very low cost of transition. For users of Natural Gas the transition is seamless. Hydrogen Gas (H2) is added progressively starting with 15% and increasing in time to 100% Zero Emissions.
Other interested customers are truly motivated by a desire to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. These first 2 Electrolysers from Enapter are reserved for two separate early adopter clients in Atlantic Canada. www.refuelh2.com
About Aspin Kemp & Associates
Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA) is an energy systems integrator and engineering company delivering innovative solutions to island and microgrid power systems. AKA designs, manufactures, and supports power and propulsion assets for marine, Offshore O&G, and land-based industries. AKA has shifted the paradigm for fuel efficiency and reliability in marine and land-based energy systems. AKA offers a full spectrum of integrated products and services including; systems integration, new product development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, installation, commissioning, life cycle support, field services, integrated documentation, and training. Learn more at www.aka-group.com.
