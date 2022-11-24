EQS-News: Enapter receives Canadian order for two 1 Megawatt electrolysers.

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter receives Canadian order for two 1 Megawatt electrolysers.



24.11.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Enapter receives Canadian order for two 1 Megawatt electrolysers.

RE-FUEL Renewable Fuels Inc. (RE-FUEL) in partnership with Canadian power systems integrator Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA) orders two AEM Multicores

First MW-scale Enapter order for North America, to be integrated in initiative aiming to make the Canadian Province Prince Edward Island (PEI) energy self-sufficient

Delivery planned for second half of 2024

Berlin, November 24, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received an order from RE-FUEL Renewable Fuels Inc. (RE-FUEL) for two megawatt-class AEM Multicore electrolysers. The Canadian company has set itself the task of developing renewable fuels in the Province of Prince Edward Island.

RE-FUEL is working with Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA), a leading Canadian Power Systems Integrator on incorporating Hydrogen into a more resilient and greener energy supply.

Their long-term goal is to make Prince Edward Island energy self-sufficient in the areas of heating, transportation, shipping, industry, and aviation. With this initial MW-sized project, RE-FUEL and AKA will use Enapters AEM Electrolysers to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Prince Edward Island is the smallest of Canada's ten Provinces and is one of the Canadian Atlantic Provinces.



Enapter's AEM Multicore produces green hydrogen cost-effectively in the megawatt range. To do this, Enapter combines many core modules, known as AEM Stacks, into a total system that produces about 450 kilograms of hydrogen per day. With this approach, Enapter can rapidly reduce costs by scaling many small units into one large system. The 1 MW AEM Multicores, in turn, can be bundled into even larger systems, as is being realised by RE-FUEL and AKA in Canada.



The order has a volume in the lower single-digit million euro range. It is planned to deliver the AEM Multicores, which will be fully certified for the American market, in the second half of 2024. The second-generation Multicore systems will be produced at the Enapter Campus plant currently under construction in Saerbeck. The construction of this further production facility is on schedule, while Enapters existing plant in Pisa already carries out series production of its AEM Electrolysers.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 50 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

About RE-FUEL Renewable Fuels Inc.

The companys mission is to develop renewable fuels such as green hydrogen in Prince Edward Island with a long-term goal of making the Province energy self-sufficient in heating, transportation, marine, agricultural, industrial and aeronautical sectors. Several large potential customers use Natural Gas in their operations and many more are interested in reducing emissions in their facilities if it can be done at very low cost of transition. For users of Natural Gas the transition is seamless. Hydrogen Gas (H2) is added progressively starting with 15% and increasing in time to 100% Zero Emissions.

Other interested customers are truly motivated by a desire to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. These first 2 Electrolysers from Enapter are reserved for two separate early adopter clients in Atlantic Canada. www.refuelh2.com

About Aspin Kemp & Associates

Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA) is an energy systems integrator and engineering company delivering innovative solutions to island and microgrid power systems. AKA designs, manufactures, and supports power and propulsion assets for marine, Offshore O&G, and land-based industries. AKA has shifted the paradigm for fuel efficiency and reliability in marine and land-based energy systems. AKA offers a full spectrum of integrated products and services including; systems integration, new product development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, installation, commissioning, life cycle support, field services, integrated documentation, and training. Learn more at www.aka-group.com.