EQS-News: Enapter: Successful Annual General Meeting 2026, new Supervisory Board elected

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter: Successful Annual General Meeting 2026, new Supervisory Board elected



28.09.2026 / 16:59 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter: Successful Annual General Meeting 2026, new Supervisory Board elected

All agenda items approved by a large majority

Dr.-Ing. Jens Foerst newly elected to the Supervisory Board; Eva Katheder and Ragnar Kruse re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Hamburg, 28 September 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) reports on a successful Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year. At the Annual General Meeting on 22 September 2026, the shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority of more than 94% of the votes. Among other things, Dr.-Ing. Jens Foerst was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Enapter, and the previous Supervisory Board members Eva Katheder and Ragnar Kruse were re-elected. At the subsequent constituent meeting, Jens Foerst was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Eva Katheder Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr.-Ing. Jens Foerst is active as a strategy consultant, interim manager, business angel and lecturer in corporate strategy and has more than 20 years of international leadership experience in operations, product creation, corporate strategy and corporate management. Most recently, he was a member of the Group Executive Board of the CLAAS Group. Before that, he held top management positions in mechanical engineering and the automotive industry (including MAN Truck & Bus AG and BMW AG).

In total, around 40.3% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the full voting results are available on the company website www.enapterag.de in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting.

About Enapter

Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.

The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed in the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

Email: enapter@edicto.de