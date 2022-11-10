|
10.11.2022 15:31:13
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update/Forecast
Corporate News
Encavis AG publishes analysts consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2022e as well as for the fiscal year 2022e
Currently all ten research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q3/9M 2022e as well as for the current fiscal year 2022e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.
Analysts Consensus of Q3/9M 2022e and of FY 2022e as of 2022-11-09
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
10.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1484785
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1484785 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie tiefer: ENCAVIS Asset Management übernimmt niederländischen Solarpark (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie dreht in die Gewinnzone: ENCAVIS stockt Beteiligung an Stern Energy auf (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG increased its stake in Stern Energy SpA to 80% (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG stockt Anteil an der Stern Energy SpA auf 80% auf (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|ENCAVIS-Aktie tiefer: Abschluss der Projektfinanzierung von zwei Solarparks in Dänemark (Dow Jones)
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG finances two solar parks in Denmark (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG finanziert zwei Solarparks in Dänemark (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|03.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|20,43
|-0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.