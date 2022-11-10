EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG

10.11.2022 15:31:13

Encavis AG publishes analysts consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2022e as well as for the fiscal year 2022e


Hamburg, November 10, 2022 The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2022.

Currently all ten research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q3/9M 2022e as well as for the current fiscal year 2022e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4c7ef33ceb660e924ac145ab27158ebd

Analysts Consensus of Q3/9M 2022e and of FY 2022e as of 2022-11-09


The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research


About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently around 3.4 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of around 1.4 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com  


Contact:
ENCAVIS AG      
Jörg Peters       
Head of Corporate Communications & IR    
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242     
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

 


Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
