EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy

ENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy



25.04.2023

Corporate News

Hamburg, 25th April 2023 The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires two ready-to-build Italian solar park projects in the Lazio region, about 100 km Northwest of Rome. The Montalto di Castro solar park will have a generation capacity of 55 megawatts (MW) and the Montefiascone solar park will have a generation capacity of 38 MW.

"This significant addition of a total of 93 MW brings our total generation capacity in Italy to around 260 MW and is also a good and early start to realise our ambitious growth target to acquire 600 MW of generation capacity this year," said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG. "Italy, along with Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, is among the core markets on which we will focus all our efforts in the coming years as part of our Accelerated Growth Strategy until 2027", Schirru further added.

Both solar park projects derive from the development pipeline of the Strategic Development Partner Psaier.Energies from Brixen in South Tyrol. Equipped with bifacial photovoltaic modules, the two solar parks are expected to achieve a total average electricity production of around 154 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year. For the first time, ENCAVIS will sell the electricity produced in the Italian market under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in a pay-as-produced structure over ten years. It is planned that both solar parks will be managed by the proven Operation and Maintenance (O&M) partner, Stern Energy SpA, from Parma.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



