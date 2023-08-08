08.08.2023 07:05:06

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG and Allego enlarge their 10-year PPA in Germany to supply Electric Vehicle drivers with 100% Renewable Energy

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
ENCAVIS AG and Allego enlarge their 10-year PPA in Germany to supply Electric Vehicle drivers with 100% Renewable Energy

08.08.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News


Encavis and Allego enlarge their 10-year PPA in Germany to supply Electric Vehicle drivers with 100% Renewable Energy


Hamburg, 8 August 2023 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV), and Allego (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle ultra-fast charging network, enlarge their 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). With 100% Renewable Energy from Encavis solar parks in Groß Behnitz (25 MW/Brandenburg) and now also in Borrentin (105 MW/Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), making it Allegos most extensive clean energy agreement to date. The new solar park in Borrentin will be Encavis largest PV park in Germany. The two solar parks will supply Allegos charging network with more than 100 GWh of Renewable Electricity and the associated certificates of origin. Both parks together will enable more than 1.75 million Electric Vehicle (EV) charging sessions based on an assumed average battery size of 60 kWh per EV.

"In order to successfully shape the energy transition, it is essential to work with companies that have serious commitments to Renewable Energy, like Allego. We are proud at Encavis to contribute to sector coupling in Germany with this PPA by now also being able to supply large amounts of EV with our solar power", welcomes Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, this pilot agreement.

The expansion of e-mobility and the associated charging infrastructure will lead to a significant increase in electricity demand for road transportation in the coming years. This PPA represents Encavis' and Allegos shared commitment to sustainable innovation and accelerating the electrification of transportation in Germany. Encavis gains another major industrial offtaker and is also becoming more involved in the field of sector coupling. Sector coupling is achieved through the increased use of Renewable Energy (instead of fossil fuels) in the transportation, heating, and industrial sectors, and is key to achieving national and global climate protection targets.

 


About ENCAVIS:
The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their A level and ISS ESG with their Prime label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 

 

Contact:
ENCAVIS AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com


08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1697845

 
End of News EQS News Service

1697845  08.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen

16.05.23 ENCAVIS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
16.05.23 ENCAVIS Buy Warburg Research
16.05.23 ENCAVIS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.05.23 ENCAVIS Underweight Barclays Capital
15.05.23 ENCAVIS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ENCAVIS AG 14,37 -0,42% ENCAVIS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor freundlichem Start -- DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vorbörslich ebenfalls erholt. Zur Wochenmitte ziehen sich die Anleger von den asiatischen Börsen zurück. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen