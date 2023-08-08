EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG and Allego enlarge their 10-year PPA in Germany to supply Electric Vehicle drivers with 100% Renewable Energy

|
"In order to successfully shape the energy transition, it is essential to work with companies that have serious commitments to Renewable Energy, like Allego. We are proud at Encavis to contribute to sector coupling in Germany with this PPA by now also being able to supply large amounts of EV with our solar power", welcomes Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, this pilot agreement.
The expansion of e-mobility and the associated charging infrastructure will lead to a significant increase in electricity demand for road transportation in the coming years. This PPA represents Encavis' and Allegos shared commitment to sustainable innovation and accelerating the electrification of transportation in Germany. Encavis gains another major industrial offtaker and is also becoming more involved in the field of sector coupling. Sector coupling is achieved through the increased use of Renewable Energy (instead of fossil fuels) in the transportation, heating, and industrial sectors, and is key to achieving national and global climate protection targets.
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
