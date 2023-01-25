25.01.2023 07:04:03

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG and ILOS sign framework agreement for a 300 megawatts pipeline of solar projects in Italy expanding ENCAVIS solar project pipeline to 2.6 gigawatts

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance
ENCAVIS AG and ILOS sign framework agreement for a 300 megawatts pipeline of solar projects in Italy expanding ENCAVIS solar project pipeline to 2.6 gigawatts

25.01.2023 / 07:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
 

ENCAVIS and ILOS sign framework agreement for a 300 megawatts pipeline of solar projects in Italy expanding ENCAVIS solar project pipeline to 2.6 gigawatts and increasing the number of Strategic Development Partners to 12 again
 

Hamburg, 25 January 2023 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock symbol: ECV), listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, concludes a framework agreement with ILOS New Energy Italy S.r.l. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the German ILOS Projects GmbH) for a solar project pipeline of up to 300 megawatts (MW).

With this new partnership, Encavis gains exclusive access to ten late stage solar park projects in Italy. The individual projects, with generation capacities ranging from 20 MW to 55 MW, are located in central and southern Italy, as well as Sardinia and Sicily. The constantly changing volume of generation capacities in the solar project pipeline of the Strategic Development Partners (SDPs) feeding this pool is thus increasing from recently 2.3 gigawatts (GW) to currently 2.6 GW. Additional generation capacities in both the wind and solar segments will continuously be acquired directly in the market.

"Together with our new partner ILOS, we are continuing to significantly expand our presence in the important Italian market," Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO), welcomes the start of the cooperation and adds, "with ILOS, we currently have 12 excellent Strategic Development Partners on board to drive the continued diversified expansion of our solar generation capacities in Europe and to achieve our target of a generation capacity of 3.4 GW by 2025 at the latest - or even earlier.

The complete documentation for the respective approval procedures has been submitted or will be submitted shortly for all projects. The pipeline projects are expected to reach ready-to-build (RTB) in the short to mid term. The plan is to bundle several of these Italian projects after completion in order to conclude long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) based on a pay-as-produced structure.

"Our partnership with Encavis showcases ILOS's commitment to excellence in the development of green-field PV projects, utilising state-of-the-art engineering solutions to ensure high yields and returns," states Sergio Chiericoni, Managing Director of ILOS Italy.

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.4 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

 

About ILOS:
The Omnes Capital Venture ILOS Projects GmbH was established with a focus on PV development within Europe. Omnes is providing the development capital, whilst a structured credit facility from EIG Global Energy Partners is covering the construction equity and acquisition capital for ready-to-build assets. The ambition is to develop a significant pipeline and become an IPP that operates PV assets in the core markets of Europe.

Additional information can be found on www.ilos-energy.com

 

Contact:
ENCAVIS AG       
Jörg Peters       
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242     
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
 

ILOS Projects GmbH
Thao Vo
Marketing & PR
Tel: +49 (0)721 626906 132
E-mail: vo@ilos-energy.com


25.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1542651

 
End of News EQS News Service

1542651  25.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen

09:39 ENCAVIS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.01.23 ENCAVIS Underweight Barclays Capital
11.01.23 ENCAVIS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.01.23 ENCAVIS Equal Weight Barclays Capital
02.01.23 ENCAVIS Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ENCAVIS AG 17,38 1,28% ENCAVIS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison im Fokus: ATX leicht tiefer -- DAX schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen