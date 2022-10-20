|
20.10.2022 07:04:08
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG finances two solar parks in Denmark
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Expansion
Corporate News
ENCAVIS finances two solar parks in Denmark
Encavis AG acquired the two parks from European Energy at the end of 2021. They produce electricity through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with well-known technology companies. Rødby Fjord also benefits from a feed-in tariff (FiT) fixed for 20 years by the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities.
The financing of around 32 million euros was provided by Rabobank, which is the first to conclude a joint transaction with Encavis AG in Denmark. The financing ends on June 30, 2040 and was structured and arranged internally by Encavis AG. The main component of the financing is a term facility fully secured by means of an interest rate swap and a cross-currency swap over the entire term of the loan.
"We are very pleased that we were able to achieve attractive conditions with Rabobank as part of this financing and that we now have additional financial resources available for further investments as part of our expansion goals", welcomed Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, this financing.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
20.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1467525
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1467525 20.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG finanziert zwei Solarparks in Dänemark (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG finances two solar parks in Denmark (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|ENCAVIS AG : ENCAVIS AG finances two solar parks in Denmark (Investegate)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|22.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.09.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.08.22