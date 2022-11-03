EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG increased its stake in Stern Energy SpA to 80%

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover

ENCAVIS AG increased its stake in Stern Energy SpA to 80%



03.11.2022 / 07:02 CET/CEST

Corporate News



Encavis AG increased its stake in Stern Energy SpA to 80%



Further strategic step forward to strengthen Technical Services of the Group

Expansion of the Europe-wide O&M business to a leading platform of PV services for third party clients

Economies of scale and margin improvement through in-sourcing of existing service contracts and sub-contracting



Hamburg/Parma, November 3, 2022 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) increased its stake in its long-term Operation and Management (O&M) partner, Stern Energy SpA (Parma, Italy), to currently 80%.

The further investment in Stern Energy is an important strategic step forward for Encavis to strengthen the already existing significant Europe-wide presence in the technical solar services business. Encavis counts on several years of successful collaboration with its partner Stern Energy who is already responsible for the technical operations of a significant part of its portfolio across Europe. Encavis and Stern Energy will strive together to achieve further efficiencies by onboarding existing and new service contracts as well as by in-sourcing sub-contracts. Stern Energys further growth is focused on the Europe-wide activities in the technical solar services business for third party clients that account already for around 70% of the current revenue.

"Stern Energy is our preferred O&M partner in all existing solar plants of the Group. Stern Enregy is a competent and competitive player on the market that allows us to reduce our costs and increase the margin distributon across our value chain. Furthermore we will benefit from the expertise in taking care of project developers to secure early access to new solar projects in attractive PPA markets, Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operations Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, welcomed the very positive future prospects in total.

The generation capacities under management of the combined O&M business and the O&M additional services business of Stern Energy grew in the past five years with a CAGR of more than 37% from around 250 MWp in 2017 to around 1,300 MWp in 2021. Stern Energy SpA will be fully consolidated for the first time in the Consolidated Financial Statements of fiscal 2022 pro rata temporis for around two months.

"We are very proud to consolidate the partnership with Encavis that will allow Stern Energy to sustain, with the strength of a solid international Group, the unprecedented growth we expect in the market. Stern Energy remains the key player, with a wider international reach, for all those asset owners seeking quality and high-performance technical services", underlined Ernesto Magnani, CEO of Stern Energy SpA.





About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.3 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on

About Stern Energy:

Stern Energy SpA is a specialised O&M provider offering a wide range of technical services for the construction, management, maintenance and revamping of photovoltaic systems with a focus on high quality services throughout Europe. The highly qualified team takes care of every aspect of the life of photovoltaic system portfolios managed efficiently including specialised analysis and measurements.



Stern Energy is currently servicing more than 1,330 MWp generation capacity in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

Additional information can be found on





