EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG placed successfully Green Promissory Note Bond in the amount of EUR 210 million for further growth projects

ENCAVIS AG placed successfully Green Promissory Note Bond in the amount of EUR 210 million for further growth projects

Encavis AG placed successfully Green Promissory Note Bond in the amount of EUR 210 million for further growth projects

 

Hamburg, 28 February 2023 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock symbol: ECV), listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG placed a market-wide syndicated Green Promissory Note Bond (Schuldscheindarlehen/SSD) in the amount of EUR 210 million for the first time again after 2018. Announced was an issue in the volume of EUR 50 million with the opportunity of a demand-driven increase. The strong demand of all groups of investors succeeded the offered volume to be issued within a few days. Therefore, more than four times of the volume originally planned to be issued could be placed at around 50 investors in three different tranches of 3, 5 and 7 years of maturity with fixed and variable interest rates. Especially savings and cooperative banks, as well as foreign banks, pension funds and insurance companies absorbed one of the first Promissory Note Bond issues of 2023.    

Based on the successful placement of the large volume of this Green Promissory Note Bond together with the still existing Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF), ENCAVIS can acquire again more than 500 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity in 2023 without any issue of equity. Another big step forward to achieve the targets of our growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025. The visibility of the short-term pipeline is promising and comprehensive, commented Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of the Encavis AG, the performing placement.

The liquidity will be invested in growth projects accordingly to Encavis Green Finance Framework.

Bayerische Landesbank and DZ BANK AG act as Joint Arranger.



About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 



