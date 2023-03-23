|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts consensus regarding the expectations for the fiscal year 2023e
The year 2022, was dominated by extraordinary high and extremly volatile energy prices at the same time due to the war in Ukraine. Therefore the revenue increase in 2022 of EUR 122 million in total compared to the year before included a pure price effect of EUR 62 million. Ceteris paribus Encavis benefitted from a revenue increase of around EUR 60 million based under the assumption of unchanged prices 2022 = 2021. Representing an increase of around 18%, based on higher production volume of the existing portfolio of wind and solar parks due to better weather conditions and based on additional volume of wind and solar park generation capacities connected to the grid.
Encavis AG: Preliminary unaudited key figures FY 2022
Currently six research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial expectations for the current fiscal year 2023e as of today. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.
Encavis AG: Analysts Consensus FY 2023e
The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
