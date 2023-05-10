EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on Q1/2023

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Forecast

ENCAVIS AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on Q1/2023



10.05.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on the publication of the results for the 1st quarter 2023e as well as on the expectation for the current financial year 2023e

Hamburg, 10 May 2023 The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current consensus of analysts' estimates on the Group's six key steering criteria, the so-called key performance indicators (KPIs), in advance of the publication of the interim statement for Q1 2023.

Currently, eight of the twelve analysts from the banks that also provide Encavis with research estimates for the individual quarters have participated in the consensus. The consensus reflects the published estimates for the consolidated results of Q1 2023e as well as the expectations for the current financial year 2023e. The average value, upper margin and lower margin are shown. The sales figures for the quarters and the guidance for the full year, as well as the analysts' estimates, have already been adjusted for the expected levies.





The Consensus is also available for download on the Company's website:

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

