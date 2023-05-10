Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 07:05:05

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on Q1/2023

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Forecast
ENCAVIS AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on Q1/2023

10.05.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on the publication of the results for the 1st quarter 2023e as well as on the expectation for the current financial year 2023e

 

Hamburg, 10 May 2023 The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current consensus of analysts' estimates on the Group's six key steering criteria, the so-called key performance indicators (KPIs), in advance of the publication of the interim statement for Q1 2023.

Currently, eight of the twelve analysts from the banks that also provide Encavis with research estimates for the individual quarters have participated in the consensus. The consensus reflects the published estimates for the consolidated results of Q1 2023e as well as the expectations for the current financial year 2023e. The average value, upper margin and lower margin are shown. The sales figures for the quarters and the guidance for the full year, as well as the analysts' estimates, have already been adjusted for the expected levies.
 

The Consensus is also available for download on the Company's website:
https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/research

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 


Contact:
ENCAVIS AG         
Jörg Peters          
Head of Corporate Communications & IR    
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242      
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com 


10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628621

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628621  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

