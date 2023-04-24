|
24.04.2023 15:23:48
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes invitation to physical Annual General Meeting on 1st June 2023 and aligns Executive Board remuneration with ESG criteria and the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC)
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/ESG
Corporate News
The remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board makes an important contribution to promoting the corporate strategy and the long-term, sustainable and value-creating development of Encavis AG. The remuneration of the Executive Board is based primarily on the size and economic situation of the Company, the challenges of the market and the performance of the Executive Board as a whole. Through its design, it is intended to contribute to the sustainable success of the Company and the achievement of strategically important corporate goals. The Company's long-term strategic growth targets communicated up to the end of 2027 are important performance indicators, particularly for short-term but also long-term variable compensation. To reinforce the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) and the even closer link between Executive Board compensation and sustainability targets, as well as the associated ESG orientation, already now a renewed "Resolution on the approval of the amended compensation system for members of the Executive Board" is being proposed in agenda item 7 of the Annual General Meeting.
Section 120a (1) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) stipulates that the Annual General Meeting of listed companies shall resolve on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board presented by the Supervisory Board whenever there is a significant change, but at least every four years. The Annual General Meeting last passed a resolution on the system for the remuneration of the members of the Executive Board of Encavis AG on 27th May 2021, with an approval rate of 86.14%.
Based on the recommendation of the Personnel and Nominations Committee, the Supervisory Board has further developed the system for the compensation of Executive Board members approved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, effective 1st January 2023. The adjustments relate in particular to:
The present remuneration system applies retroactively to all Executive Board members for all remuneration components as of 1st January 2023, as well as to all new contracts of employment to be concluded or extended with Executive Board members and in the event of reappointment until a new remuneration system for Executive Board members is approved.
The remuneration of the Executive Board of Encavis is composed of fixed and variable remuneration components. The fixed components consist of the non-performance-related fixed annual salary and fringe benefits. The variable, performance-based components consist of a short-term variable compensation (annual bonus) and two long-term variable compensation components, the stock option-based compensation (virtual stock option programme "AOP") and an ESG component (bonus). The total target compensation comprises the sum of all compensation components relevant for the total compensation, based on a target achievement of 100% for the variable compensation components, as follows:
46% Fixed compensation
26% Variable compensation (annual bonus / short-term component STIP)
28% Virtual AOP & ESG bonus (long-term components / LTIP)
Further changes in the composition of the committees already announced by the Supervisory Board follow the principle of filling the position of Chairman of each committee with independent members of the Supervisory Board.
It is therefore planned that Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz will take over as Chairman of the Personnel and Nominations Committee, and that Dr Marcus Schenck will be a new member of this committee alongside the two other committee members Dr Manfred Krüper and Thorsten Testorp.
Ms. Isabella Pfaller will continue to chair the Audit and ESG Committee. The enrichment of tasks of the former Audit Committee only, by the strategically crucial issue of sustainability is mirrored now in the corresponding naming, too. Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz is to join this committee as a new member, along with the two other committee members Prof Fritz Vahrenholt and Dr Marcus Schenck.
Mr. Albert Büll already ran for re-election to the Supervisory Board for only two years at the previous AGM in 2022, in order to deliberately equalize the scheduled change or, through the staggered election of individual members to the Supervisory Board, this process - thus continuing the path towards a so-called "Staggered Board" at Encavis AG.
The complete text of the invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting, which will be held exclusively in physical presence, can be downloaded from the Encavis AG website at the following link:
https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/agm
About ENCAVIS:
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
24.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1615491
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1615491 24.04.2023 CET/CEST
