|
20.12.2022 07:07:04
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG reaches ready-to-build (RTB) status of its largest Danish solar park of around 140 megawatts of generation capacity
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition
Corporate News
ENCAVIS reaches ready-to-build (RTB) status of its largest Danish solar park of around 140 megawatts of generation capacity
Hamburg, 20 December 2022 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock symbol: ECV), listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, reaches ready-to-build (RTB) status on the around 140 MW solar park in Brønderslev (North Jutland). It is the second successful project from the more than 500 MW strong strategic development partnership of solar projects with GreenGo Energy in Denmark. The generation of solar power in Denmark is particularly attractive to take advantage of higher prices for solar power during periods of low wind.
State-of-the-art, bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers characterise the solar park being built northeast of Aalborg. Once completed, it will provide subsidy-free renewable energy that will be sold directly to an industrial customer under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), expected to last ten years.
"Thanks to this major project, we are a big step closer to our target of 500 MW of additional generation capacity this year with 376 MW currently," said Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, welcoming the projects ready-to-build (RTB) status, adding, "Our Danish solar park portfolio will then comprise around 260 MW and, together with the Netherlands (around 230 MW) and Germany (around 300 MW), will be one of our largest solar park portfolios in Europe, after Spain (500 MW), and will successfully contribute to diversification."
"We are pleased to reach ready-to-build (RTB) status on this ambitious 280+ hectare 140 MW solar park in Brønderslev, one of the largest solar parks to reach this milestone in Denmark. It will be a landmark project demonstrating how the latest technology in solar PV and enhancement of biodiversity is best applied. The project also demonstrates the power of our platform and 360° business model, how larger project portfolios can advance successfully by competent partners like Encavis AG", Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo Energy Group a/s, underlined the achievement of ready-to-build (RTB) status of this major project for Encavis AG.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
About GreenGo Energy:
GreenGo Energy now has more than 8 GW of energy projects in various stages of development and construction in selected U.S. states and Northern Europe, of which more than 3 GW has been contracted through partnership agreements with tier 1 investors in the renewable space.
Additional information can be found on www.greengoenergy.com
Contact:
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1516937
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1516937 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|10:55
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.11.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:55
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.11.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:55
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.11.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.11.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.11.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|18,67
|1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKräftige Erholung: US-Börsen mit klaren Gewinnen -- ATX zu Handelsende deutlich fester -- DAX steigt letztlich über 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte kräftig im Plus. Die Wall Street notiert deutlich höher. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.