EQS-News: ENCAVIS and PNE continue their cooperation: ENCAVIS has now also acquired the “Bebensee” wind farm (34 MW)

ENCAVIS and PNE continue their cooperation: ENCAVIS has now also acquired the “Bebensee” wind farm (34 MW)



17.12.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST

Corporate News

ENCAVIS and PNE continue their cooperation: ENCAVIS has now also acquired the “Bebensee” wind farm (34 MW)

Hamburg, 17 December 2025 – ENCAVIS, a leading pan-European Independent Power Producer in the Renewable Energy sector and headquartered in Hamburg acquires another wind farm from the PNE Group. The project, with a total capacity of 34 megawatts (MW), is located about 45 kilometres northeast of Hamburg and has already been in operation for two months. PNE’s subsidiary, energy consult GmbH, will take over the technical and commercial management of this wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein.

Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis, says: “With the acquisition of the “Bebensee” wind farm, we are continuing our successful cooperation with PNE and increasing our wind portfolio in Germany to around 770 MW. This is another important contribution to the energy transition and strengthens our position as one of the leading providers of Renewable Energy in Germany and Europe.”

“We are delighted to work with Encavis again. Both companies are committed to expanding Renewable Energy and protecting the climate. With this sale, we once again demonstrate our flexibility as a project developer, bringing projects to market at any stage of development to suit our customers. By taking over the operational management, we remain closely connected to the project and the location and will continue to be available as a point of contact,” adds Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG.

The wind farm consists of five Nordex N163 turbines, each with a capacity of 6.8 MW. The expected annual electricity production of the Bebensee wind farm will be sufficient to supply around 33,000 households with green electricity for one year. Power purchase is secured through an EEG feed-in tariff with a term of 20 years.

Just four months ago, Encavis acquired the “Sundern-Allendorf” wind farm (also 34 MW) from PNE, where energy consult GmbH also took over technical and commercial management.

About ENCAVIS

Encavis is one of Europe’s leading producers of electricity from Renewable Energy. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries — including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in Renewable Energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, complements the service portfolio as a Europe-wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems.

With a total installed capacity of over 4.2 gigawatts, Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply and the achievement of Europe’s climate goals.

Further information can be found at www.encavis.com

Media Contact

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Phone: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-mail: oliver.pruefer@encavis.com

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com