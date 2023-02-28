|
28.02.2023 14:00:10
EQS-News: Endor AG: Change in the Management Board
|
EQS-News: Endor AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Endor AG: Change in the Management Board
Landshut, 28 February 2023 Endor AG announces a change in the three-member Managemet Board. The current COO, Dr. Michael Op de Hipt, will resign from his position as of 31 March 2023 by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Effective immediately, his duties will be covered by an internal solution on an interim basis.
About Endor AG www.endor.ag
Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a brain factory, the companys focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (German engineering). The products are mainly produced in Asia.
Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 189 people. Within the group, 204 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.
Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
Press and investor enquiries:
Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,
28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1570893
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1570893 28.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endor AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.23
|EQS-News: Endor AG: Change in the Management Board (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|EQS-News: Endor AG: Veränderung im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: Endor AG publishes revenue and earnings figures for the first nine months of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: Endor AG veröffentlicht Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.10.22
|Endor Labs offers dependency management platform for open source software (EN, The Standard HK)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG publishes new partnership (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG gibt neue Partnerschaft bekannt (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG präsentiert starke Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)